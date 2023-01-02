Sky Wire Broadcast launches a wide collection of Products & Services; wide range of audio-video and broadcast equipments

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI/SRV): One of India's well-known importers of a wide range of audio-video and broadcast equipment, Sky Wire Broadcast offers unparalleled services and products, to meet the demands of broadcasters. It has launched a wide collection of products, including PTZ Camera & Controller, Video Switchers, Video Encoders & Decoders, Wireless Video Transmitters and Converters, through which broadcasters can conveniently make their video production not only engaging but efficient too.

Specialist in audio-video over IP solutions, Sky Wire Broadcast offers 70+ products to support its clients in India, keeping in mind their demands and needs. With a team of highly-qualified professionals, it provides a broad range of services and solutions, focusing on advanced technology, such as Satellite Capacity, Broadcast Services, Content Distribution, Live Coverage, TV Channel Set-up, System Integration, Online Teaching Solutions, Live Event and Video Satellite.

To enhance the Indian and global audiences, you can get customised and cost-effective distribution solutions for your content offered by Sky Wire Broadcast. From news gatherings for TV channels to events, corporate meetings and political rallies, the company provides complete solutions for live coverage through satellite or the internet. To support businesses like acting as your local partner, Sky Wire Broadcast also offers various business services in India and assists with representation on different platforms, sales and marketing support, PR services and other professional services. If you are looking for high-quality products and services without any hassles, then getting these by Sky Wire Broadcast at affordable costs is one of the best options for you.



As per clients' requirements, Sky Wire Broadcast provides Remote Program Production, Network Live Streaming, Studio NDI Encoding Solution, Program Production Monitoring, Portable Outdoor Live Broadcast, and many more for the TV Broadcast Industry. Apart from that, for remote interactive teaching solutions, record and stream solutions, closed user group online classrooms etc., Online Education solutions are also provided by Sky Wire Broadcast in different segments, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres.

Not only services and solutions through its products, but Sky Wire Broadcast also provides you with all types of security solutions as it is essential to check the video of each area of public places, high-speed toll station, superimpose related graphic and text information, and transmit it to the centralised monitoring centre of the expressway/area in real-time for unified monitoring and management.

Established in 2012, Sky Wire Broadcast was founded by Avnish Kumar Singh with an aim to provide its customers with a broad range of services, excellent TV Broadcast solutions, online education solutions, News channel set-up, live streaming and many more. Located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, the company is committed to offering the best-in-class products to all industries. With a specialised and well-informed team, we promise to keep providing these services and solutions that not only meet the customers' necessities but also make the business grow at a fast pace.

To get more information about the company and its products & services, visit: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

