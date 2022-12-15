Sky Wire Broadcast's new launch 'Mine - A5 4K Network Bonding Camera' enables customers to make live streaming easier

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/SRV): Sky Wire Broadcast, a one-stop destination for broadcasting services, has recently launched the A5 4K Network Bonding Camera, partnering with MiNE Media (Provider of live streaming solutions). Perfect for real-time projection display for all types of live events, Mine - A5 4K Network Bonding Camera features a simple interface design and convenient operation buttons, which allow users to make live streaming easier. Apart from this, it comes with M-Live App through which it can be remotely monitored.

With its built-in 4G multi-network bonding, it integrates all network links into a high-bandwidth transmission channel, making your live broadcast no longer limited. Its imported MP3 feature enables broadcasters to play background music which makes the live stream more impressive. Being portable makes A5 4K Network Bonding Camera extremely versatile when working from remote locations and on any major live event productions. With its powerful ultra long battery life, this newly launched product provides outdoor work duration for up to 4 hours.

Providing smoothly-run stream videos, the Mine - A5 4K Network Bonding Camera has many such features that make live broadcast faster and more efficient. Widely used for live events, this recently launched product by Sky Wire Broadcast in collaboration with MiNE Media provides you with an excellent tool for creating live streaming activities effectively. Using this 3-inch touch screen network bonding streaming camera, you can deliver high-definition quality pictures with just a few clicks. With the help of this network bonding camera, broadcasters can ensure that they have a reliable device for all live stream activities.

On this business tie-up with MiNe Media, the Founder and CEO of Sky Wire broadcast, Avnish Kumar Singh said, "we are introducing an excellent state-of-the-art product which substantially elevates the live streaming process for broadcasters and content creators."

Key Features:

- Built -in 4G Multi-Network Bonding

- 3-Inch Screen, HD touch control



- Real-time live stream & recording

- Importing MP3

- Portable brings wider application scenarios

- Logo, Subtitle, Text scrolling and Online

For more than 10 years, Sky Wire Broadcast Pvt. Ltd. has been providing products and services for the broadcast industry. Committed to delivering valuable products to its clients, the company provides a wide range of services, including broadcast services, content distribution, live coverage, business tie-ups and strategic advisory. Besides, Sky Wire Broadcast has also expanded its horizon of services in the live streaming market, collaborating with MiNE Media. With a huge customer base, Sky Wire Broadcast continues to satisfy its customers by providing excellent services.

Know more about the company here: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/

To get the complete details about the product, click here:

https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/product-page/mine-a5-4k-network-bonding-camera-in-india

