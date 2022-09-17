Skyexch Africa Cup T-20 league has been organised in Willow Park Cricket Stadium, Benoni

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): SKYEXCH AFRICA CUP T-20 league has been organized under the aegis of AFRICA CRICKET ASSOCIATION & ICC in Willow park Cricket Stadium in Benoni, Johannesburg from 15th Sep to 22nd Sep 2022, including the finals which will be played on 22nd Sep 2022.

SkyExch is making huge strides in the sporting world by sponsoring & supporting cricketing tournaments worldwide.

Johannesburg is all set to host one of the most celebrated tournaments of the fastest format of the game of cricket.

This cricket tournament will be played by 8 associate African national teams (Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana & Mozambique) and will be live telecast in 186 Countries with the reach and visibility to 810 Million viewers across globe.



Super Sports (Africa), Sony TV (India and Indian sub-continent), Dubai TV (MENA & Europe) , Willow TV (America), Yupp TV , Flow TV (Carribean) are the major TV Broadcaster partners for this event .

Corcom Media Ventures, along with Toyam Industries Limited (TIL), have jointly organized this event with a long-term vision to promote the sport of cricket on grass root level and create an engaging platform for budding cricketers in the African sub-continent.

Mohamedali Budhwani (Chairman and MD - TIL) said "We have always wanted to promote the game of cricket not only in India but worldwide. We see huge potential in African cricket. Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe are the primary countries who have established their presence in professional cricket. We want other countries to participate as well and want to provide a platform for the cricketers in these countries to showcase their talent."

Budhwani is a sport enthusiast and promotes various sporting activities, in India and overseas, with a single vision to provide young and undiscovered athletes an opportunity to launch themselves.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

