Skywire Broadcast collaborates with Kiloview to launch professional high-end encoding P series video encoder device

New Delhi [India] June 25 (ANI/SRV): Skywire Broadcast, India's leading Audio- Video Over IP Solution specialist announced the launch of professional high-end encoding P series video encoder device in association with Kiloview. The newly launched device adopts KiloLink - Kiloview's patented algorithm to solve the problem of poor connectivity. It perfectly suits outdoor live streaming and transmissions in scenarios such as live events, concerts, sports, field broadcasts, emergency spots, etc. The new launch offers a wide range of NDI Products i.e. N60 - The Best 4K HDMI/USB and NDI Bi-Directional Encoding and Decoding Converter.

The Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry is rapidly evolving. Therefore, the trends and drivers of each element in the industry also vary by sub-segment, consumer segment, and geography. Thus, every component in this industry competes, complements, and joins forces to meet the ever-increasing global demand. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the demand for (M&E) industry is expected to reach 900 million by 2025.

Highlighting the new launch, Avnish Singh, Founder of Skywire Broadcast said, "According to the FICCI-EY report 2021, the media and entertainment business is estimated to grow 25 per cent to reach INR 1.73 trillion (USD 23.29 billion) in 2021. By 2030, India's over-the-top (OTT) entertainment industry will be worth USD 15 billion. Additionally, during the pandemic, technology has become the backbone of the worldwide economy and played a very crucial road in the economy's revival. In this scenario technology will play a major role Especially Audio- Video Over IP Solution."



Judy Zuo - Vice General Manager shared, "Kiloview Electronics has been developing NDI technology since 2016; this makes it a competent and well-versed company with NDI products. Our collaboration with Skywire Broadcast will provide a wide range of products and services in India through the Kiloview P Series. The new product range is an affordable 4G bonding encoder for outdoor use. We are optimistic that our collaboration with Skywire Broadcast will enhance its products and services portfolio to a larger audience."

In the past, Skywire Broadcast partnered with Kiloview Electronics Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of live hardware video products and live streaming equipment & solutions, to launch NDI, 4G Bonding Video Encoder P Series, and SRT Products in India.

Since its founding in 2012 by Avnish Singh, Sky Wire Broadcast Private Limited has been a specialist in Audio-Video Over IP solutions and has a wide range of hardware and software solutions for their clients in the M&E industry. Last month, Sky Wire Broadcast launched a range of PTZ Cameras, Video Switchers, and Wireless Video Transmitters to its line of products and services to enhance its customer experience.

To know more about Skywire Broadcast, please visit: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

