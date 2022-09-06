Sleepwell brings in festive cheer with a chance to win a gold coin this Onam

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): To add to the fervour of Onam, Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. has announced Onam's festive offer - which brings a chance to win a 24 Karat gold coin, along with other exciting offers.

Onam Offer commenced on 21st Augsust & will go up to 30th September, giving customers from Kerala, a select range of mattresses at flat 20 per cent discounts.

This Onam season is a perfect time to buy new-mattresses and to offer the customers the best of all - Sleepwell is extending the Onam offers on all offline stores in Kerala - with a flat 20 per cent off on select mattresses, which also assures of premium pillow and comforter set to come along with it. Other than this, the brand has given a chance to win a gold coin and assured free gifts on the next purchase from Sleepwell@home. Customers can save money by utilizing the offers and additionally also get the best mattress that adds to the comfort and ease of life.

In an age where good health is elusive, hence, it is important to invest in a good mattress that can lead to improved cardiovascular function, posture, and mental clarity. The mattress you sleep on can greatly impact your ability to get a good night's sleep, yet its importance is often overlooked.

Over the years, Sleepwell has continued to innovate its offerings, it redefines the essence of comfort with its wide portfolio of products. The made-in-India brand has always kept its consumers at the core of its offerings and services, ensuring the needs and preferences are its priority. It is important that consumers spend money on a trusted mattress solution to elevate their sleeping experience.



Manoj Sharma, Retail Business Head, Sleepwell said, "We have always endeavoured to place customers at the core of all our decisions. Each offer is planned and aims to bring the best offering and support which can be given as a brand to our consumers. We value our customers and focus to take our relationship with customers to greater heights and continue to strengthen the trust built in more than 50 years. Kerala is an important market for us. As a state Kerala provides an immense platform of opportunities for us to grow and open an array of products in the state. We are elated to celebrate Onam with the people of Kerala. We wish to continue creating customer delight with this scheme as it will benefit consumers by investing in everyday comfort and make their experience a memorable one during Onam festivities."

Sleepwell has been a part of generations of delighted consumers over the last five decades and it continually strives towards attaining a perfect balance between latest technological advancements and the demands and luxuries of the modern consumer.

It is a flagship brand of the Sheela Group, India's leading manufacturer of Polyurethane foam and an ISO 9001 certified company. It has 11 state of the art manufacturing units, a strong support of over 100+ distributors and over 10000 dealers in India. Sheela Group commands approx. 30 per cent market share of the Indian P.U. Foam industry. Its P.U. Foam is used in industries like automobiles, generators, shoes, garments, packaging and many others.

A market leader in India with almost 50 years of experience, a pan India distribution and manufacturing network, a diverse product portfolio and robust R&D capabilities, define this pioneer in the business of comfort.

For more information - www.mysleepwell.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

