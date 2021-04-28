Sleepwell donates 500 bedding-units to support the acute shortage of oxygen beds in the Capital

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): As COVID-19 cases surge in India, the demand for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders are rapidly rising. While the healthcare community and government are doing everything possible to fight the pandemic, it is imperative that corporates come forward and support the nation. Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has once again risen to the occasion to support healthcare efforts across the country.

Continuing its partnership with the Government, Sleepwell has donated 500 bedding units to India's largest COVID-19 facility. The bedding units comprise of mattresses, pillows and beds with a back-rest that is especially designed for patients that require oxygen. Currently, 200 such bedding units have been set-up and are ready-to-use while the remaining 300 will be added as per requirement. The company had helped set up the facility last year with a donation of 10,000 bedding units.

Owning to Sleepwell's rich legacy and expertise in manufacturing, the company has been able to turn-around the production, delivery and assembly of the mattresses in record time. Operated by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is now open for COVID-19 affected patients.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Gautam, Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, "As the COVID-19 situation worsens in India, it is upon each and everyone of us to step up and support the healthcare infrastructure and the Corona warriors in our own small ways. At Sleepwell, we have been committed to ensuring that every COVID-19 patient receives a safe and hygienic bed to recover and therefore are proud to be a trusted partner for the Government. Currently we had added 500 bedding units at The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and will continue to support with any further requirements."

The mattresses and beds have been specially created for the purpose of quarantining, hence are comfortable to sleep and sit on for long durations of time.



* The Healthmat mattress is made using a proprietary foam core for comfort and support, designed for long hours of sleeping and sitting. All these mattresses come with a special cover for easy wiping and sanitizing. They are also treated with the patented Neem Fresche technology that ensures zero allergens and germs.

* The specially designed Envirobed can be assembled in under 5 mins, is made of 100 per cent natural and recyclable corrugated hardboard, at the same time is water resistant and fully sanitizable. The bed is light weight and portable yet has the ability to take more than 250 kg.

As a responsible corporate, Sleepwell places the health and safety of its employees and users ahead of business. The company adhered to stringent SOPs to maintain hygiene across the entire value chain, from factory to the isolation centre.

