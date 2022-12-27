New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/GPRC): Technology plays a dominant role and developing the construction industry all over the world so will it be an exaggeration to say that installing the latest technology in the construction business becomes crucial for companies to stay competitive in the market? But it has been observed construction companies are lagging in installing machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions. However, in the year 2022, a promising startup was founded by Abinash Panda with a vision to create a tech-driven concern that provides efficient and sustainable services to clients by using the latest technologies.

It is expected that by 2023 the construction industry will grow up to an estimation of $10500 billion globally. In the year 2021, the total market size of the Indian construction industry was $609.6 billion which is expected to gain 6% more of AAGR during the year 2023- 2026. Reecocefe is a company that is working with high efforts to install all the modern technologies to provide the best services to its clients. The company provides freedom to clients to design their future projects with its pre-eminent architecture and interior designs. Predefined rules are set for all the processes which reduce the time process for planning. The other company takes an overall time period of months for a construction project; Reecocefe completes the same within the time span of 7 days. The project designers at Reecocefe use BIM-integrated AI-powered project management software with blockchain technology at their own facilitate centre that helps them to reduce project time.

The clients can track the work progress of their own projects by using the application of Reecocefe specially designed for the customers. Not only this, the company uses AI technology to install a fully automated system in the organization which helps in diagnosing how long the project will sustain. Interestingly, Reecocefe has AI integrated application which monitors the speed limit, loading, and unloading time of vehicles and drivers uses this application to record each process so that delay in construction projects can be reduced to zero. It has been seen for many years that in India many construction companies are failed to adopt the latest technology. But unlike them, Reecocefe installs the latest and modern technology to provide the best results to their clients. AI is used to assess previous projects to remove the slightest possibility of project failure. It accelerates the win rate of Reecocefe. Extended reality (XR) experiences are provided to the clients at Reecocefe with high-end pre-visualisations. It allows the company to improve collaborations between the team, remove bottlenecks and implement lean delivery.



The company has XR experience centres which help to design the projects more efficiently. Also, this helps in enhancing the customer experience with the full range of simulation reality technology. Mixed reality assists in creating a bridge between the virtual and real world. Timelines of the projects are to speed up at Reecocefe by using mixed reality as it allows its project managers, architects, service providers, engineers, and designers to explore future structures in advance. NLP means Natural Language Processing that is used by Reecocefe along with machine learning algorithms to extract construction contract requirements. It helps the company to classify the model into categories which include construction, design, maintenance and operations. The project models are ranked by the company with the help of NLP based on their severity levels.

Additionally, Reecocefe focuses more on automation in its work progress to remove the probability of mistakes and uses automated unmanned aerial devices for the safety of its workers at construction sites. At the experience centres of Reecocefe, clients can monitor their future projects from beginning to end. Before the project starts, the smart application of Reecocefe counts the time and budget of the project based on which the client can take their decisions. Furthermore, the company believes in fulfilling its responsibility towards the environment by following the rules of reuse, reduce and recycle. The company promotes eco-friendly products which are not only beneficial for nature but cost-effective. On top of that, smart systems are installed in the constructed structures of Reecocefe that provide future benefits to the clients. For example, an automated system that turns off lights automatically when the client goes out. It will save the expenses of clients along with reducing the carbon footprint in the environment.

Reecocefe uses Building Information Modelling (BIM) to promote high digital collaboration that safeguards its workers from construction hazards. The maintenance activities and operations of the project are benefitted by BIM as it assists the company in capturing real-time data during the construction process. The buildability of the project is tested, coordinated designs are monitored, and interfaces are supervised by the soft landing process of BIM. Also, the Internet of Things (IoT) is used by Reecocefe which monitors real-time development processes. Data-driven decisions are taken from pre to post-development of the construction project along with its positive development. The company does not leave behind its efforts to use the advantages of blockchain in its work process. Fair and transparent data is stored by the company by using blockchain so that all the parties involved in the project can view the information. All the parties involved in the construction network of the project can use, share, and copy the transactions and information that facilitate a single source of data. It improves overall digital workflow, reduces delays and disputes, and promotes cost-effective projects for the clients of Reecocefe. Fair agreements and contracts are created by Reecocefe by using Bills of Quantities (BOQ ) by collaborating with the nearest vendor entity.

It is embellished to conclude that Reecocefe has a full-length solution for all the complications of a construction project. It is hard to believe that any other opponent is assisting their client with the same efforts as Reecocefe is doing. Isn't it?

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

