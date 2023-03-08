SLS Pune in association with the Nani A. Palkhivala trust, Mumbai organized the Nani A. Palkhivala Inter-Collegiate Elocution Competition 2023

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), in association with the Nani. A. Palkhivala trust, Mumbai organized the Nani A. Palkivala Inter Collegiate Elocution competition on 28th February 2023. The event was held in hybrid mode and was graced by dignitaries such as Prof. (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean, Faculty of Law, SIU, Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC - Lamp co-funded by EU), Dr Aparajita Mohanty, Deputy Director at SLS, Pune, Dr Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, a former Judge of Bombay High Court, having retired, with experience of more than three decades, Advocate Ranjeetsinh Pawar co-founder and partner of SRB-OJAS, a Pune based full-service law firm, and Dr Rupal Rautdesai, patent attorney and also a research advisor and visiting professor at SLS, Pune.

Nani A. Palkhivala, a highly respected jurist and economist, was briefly introduced, along with the story of the trust named in his honor, established by M. V. Kamath. Palkhivala was recognized for numerous accomplishments, including his pivotal role in the Kesavananda Bharati Case, which centred on Constitutional Law and Fundamental Rights. The event honouring Nani A. Palkhivala began with the dignitaries lighting a lamp and inviting Prof. (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur to join them on the stage.

Prof. (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean, Faculty of Law, SIU, Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC - Lamp co-funded by EU) addressed the gathering and elucidated upon the idea behind the Trust and SLS Pune's recognition that led to collaboration between the Nani A Palkhivala Trust and the SLS-P. During her speech, Dr Gurpur discussed the history of the SLS Pune and the Nani A. Palkhivala Trust, reflecting on the life and achievements of Nani Palkhivala, including his childhood and the biography written by M.V. Kamath. She noted that Palkhivala was a well-respected philanthropist and public intellectual, contributing to institutions focused on public service and supporting legal education for underprivileged students overseas. Drawing from her own experiences as a resource person at the trust, Dr Gurpur stressed the importance of networking among law students and shared some of her own experiences as a toastmaster, which she found valuable for her own personal growth. The event, which was attended by students from various colleges in Pune, provided an opportunity for participants to network and share their experiences. In conclusion, Dr Gurpur emphasized the lasting impact of great souls like Nani A. Palkhivala on people's minds.





With a total of 10 participating teams of law colleges in Pune and total prize money of Rs 10,000, the Elocution Competition featured three topics for the participants, namely: (i) Right to Privacy -- Though Fundamental, how feasible and enforceable in Today's Digital Age? (ii) Separation of Powers -- Is the Judiciary gradually treading into the domain of the Legislature? and (iii) The Law's Delays and Remedies for it. Participants were evaluated on several criteria, including their clarity of thought and coherence of their arguments.

Dr Justice Shalini Phansalkar congratulated the participants and delivered a speech on the importance of elocution as an art that requires practice and audience engagement. She referred to CJI DY Chandrachud's speaking style and methodology and highlighted the fact that public speaking is a crucial skill for lawyers practising in courtrooms. Dr Rupal also spoke to the audience, reiterating the importance of effective speaking skills in real-life situations. Adv. Ranjeetsinh Pawar addressed the audience and spoke about the value of self-paced learning.

Dr Aparajita Mohanty, Deputy Director (Academics), SLS-P announced the results of the competition, Nandini Ravishankar from MIT WPU School of Law, Pune, stood first and bagged prize money of Rs 5000, Atharva Dutt Pandey from New Law College, Bharati Vidyapeeth stood in second position and bagged Rs 3000, and the third position went to Samara Sahu from Symbiosis Law School, Pune with prize money of Rs 2000. The dignitaries presented certificates to the winners and congratulated all the participants. Dr Mohanty then concluded the event by delivering a vote of thanks.

