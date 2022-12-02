Smaaash launches its Gaming Hub 'Smaaash Game On' at Jodhpur, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): SMAAASH, India's most acclaimed gaming, and entertainment destination has now launched at Indiabulls Mega Mall, Meera Nagar in Jodhpur. Spread across 19,000 sqft this contemporary entertainment hub seamlessly blends sports, and virtual reality in an immersive way to offer guests the most fascinating experiences. It is the perfect gateway to sports, adventure, dining, and entertainment for people of all ages.

Announcing the launch, Shripal Morakhia, Founder, SMAAASH said, "We are delighted to expand our footprints in Rajasthan with the launch of our center in the Sun City of Jodhpur. This is our second center in the State with another center operational in Jaipur. The city of Jodhpur with its rich cultural heritage attracts a large slice of tourists from across the world. We are fascinated to welcome them with our signature gaming attractions, unique entertainment, and sumptuous dining experiences that they will cherish and revisit again and again. We are a place where friends become family and family become friends".

SMAAASH Jodhpur offers over 70 fun-filled games including extravagant Virtual Reality Games, Arcade Games, Vending Games, and Redemption Games. Some of the hugely popular activities at SMAAASH including Bowling alleys, VR Cricket, and other VR attractions have been introduced for the first time in Jodhpur. The simulators, technology, and sights are unmatched and will give guests a unique experience and a ton of memories. In addition to these flagship gaming experiences, the center will soon introduce exciting new attractions like Paintball, Two shooting ranges, and a Trampoline park. Visitors can explore and flaunt their skills in their favourite games like Cricket, Bowling, paintball, shooting ranges and many more.





SMAAASH offers the perfect setting for cocktail parties, birthday celebrations, corporate events, kid's parties, and team-building activities. After a fun-filled day of entertainment, guests can unwind at C2H5OH restaurant which offers delectable Indian delicacies, global cuisines, cocktails, spirits and diverse gastronomic experiences. It is a destination for fun, food, games, and laughter.

Launched in 2012, SMAAASH is one of India's acclaimed gaming and entertainment centers that blends sports, virtual reality, music and dining into an immersive, evolved, interactive and innovative social experience for family, friends and children alike. Helmed by its creative ideator, ShripalMorakhia, SMAAASH is renowned in the field of sports simulation technology and proprietary gamification technologies such as a unique twilight bowling zone, motor racing and bike racing simulators and go-karting tracks (in Mumbai & Gurgaon). Being a virtual reality-led entertainment gaming center - vastly credited to its in-house research and production capabilities, head-mounted displays are used to produce games such as Walk the Plank, Finger Coaster, Cockpit 360, etc.

