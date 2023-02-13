Smart cooking assistant, delishUp is the solution to everyone's cooking woes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Up has launched delishUp, a Smart Cooking Assistant which is bringing the AI-powered tech revolution to the Indian kitchen. The delishUp aims to level up young Indians who are looking to cook more often at home, but don't know how to cook or lack the time to do it every day. The 8' touchscreen displays a wide selection of recipes with simple instructions and the smart cooking jar automates the tedious process of cooking including chopping ingredients and automating stirring. With the delishUp, ANYONE can cook wholesome and healthy meals at home.



Cooking at home is the first step towards a healthy lifestyle choice. However, people's hectic schedules or hesitance to step into the kitchen has left them relying on apps to deliver them food. The delishUp solves all of these problems and more with intelligent cooking features controlled by algorithms designed by recipe specialists. The device does the heavy lifting of chopping, blending, sauteing, and cooking, and the guided recipes make cooking Chicken Biryani or Pasta Arrabiata as easy as making instant noodles. To make the entire process even simpler, delishUp will soon have grocery shopping integration too.



Founded by IIT-Bombay alumni, Mahek Mody (ex-Ather Energy) & Mohit Sharma (ex-Chaayos) the startup has already had hundreds of households across the country cooking with the delishUp and effectively reducing their reliance and spends on online food delivery by 70-80%. Most households were using smart cooking assistant to make their dinner, snacks, desserts and even their coffee. The delishUp allowed them to multitask throughout their day, instead of spending hours trying to cook a basic meal.





Commenting on the launch, Mahek Mody, CEO & Co-founder, Up said, "When we were designing delishUp, the goal was not only to democratise cooking but to also improve the overall quality of life for families. The delishUp is designed to solve for 'food', we help you pick what to eat based on your whims or health goals and are soon rolling out features like meal planning, integrated grocery delivery and the ability to cook 'x' number of calories. If you like cooking , we help and if you don't like cooking, we cook! We are continuously developing new recipes with help from professional chefs and food influencers and making them available directly into kitchens."

The delishUp, powered by UpAI continuously monitors the food that is being cooked. The UpAI is trained by expert home cooks, food scientists and the 5000+ dishes that have already been cooked using it by a diverse set of consumers. Offering never before abilities like "Pausing" cooking and "Active" cutting. UpAI is rapidly learning from consumer input and preferences, constantly improving their cooking experience and the quality of recipes and food. The improvements are then rolled out to all active devices, making all delishUp better with time and use.

Up is uniquely driving its sales on a direct-to-customer (D2C) channel, on its website upliance.ai. "Sometimes people think the delishUp is too good to be true, we understand, so we are introducing an industry first 4-day home trial at a nominal INR 499, so they can literally have the proof of the pudding," added Mahek.

Up is poised to bring in more smart and connected appliances or "upliances" to the market in the coming years. The future products include Microwaves and Refrigerators, along with ACs and geysers. With local demand, localised manufacturing and product design, India is poised to usher in the next generation of home appliances for the world.



The delishUp is available for purchase at Rs 21,999 via the brand's website (www.upliance.ai). Up also offers prospective customers to purchase the delishUp at Rs 17,999 through the Owner Community via referrals. Up continues to offer an at-home delishUp trial at Rs 499 in Bengaluru & online demos across other cities.

