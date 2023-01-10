SmartDukaan to become the largest Smartphone Retail Chain in India with 500 stores in 2023

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/SRV): SmartDukaan, the tech-based startup that is revolutionizing the mobile retail market in India, is planning to open 300 new stores across the country in 2023 to take the store count to 500. This expansion represents a major milestone for SmartDukaan in their goal of empowering mobile and electronics retailers to become digitally savvy entrepreneurs and providing a convenient and accessible mobile shopping experience to their local customers.

The new stores will offer a wide range of smartphones, smart products, and electronics. They will also be equipped with tech-based solutions, such as easy-to-use dashboards and mobile applications, to help the retailers manage their day-to-day operations and monitor their profits on a daily basis. Additionally, through strategic partnerships with global OEMs and brands, SmartDukaan also gives retailers access to the latest brands and best-selling products at better cost advantages and provides them with branding and sales-promotion support to drive footfall.

The strategic partnerships with smartphone brands like Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, and Xiaomi, among many others, give SmartDukaan a clear edge over regular multi-brand counters.

Finance options provided by brands such as Bajaj Finance, Home Credit, CleverPe, and others at SmartDukaan stores offer franchise partners a one-of-a-kind solution for offering EMIs to their customers.



"We are thrilled to be able to bring the SmartDukaan experience to even more customers with the new stores," said Founder Tarun Verma. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between the organised and unstructured retail sectors across India and create an equal experience and access to top-tier smartphones and smart products and services for all consumers, regardless of their location." "With SmartDukaan, we have built a future-ready business model tailor-made for mobile retailers that will give them great control over their business as well as higher profits."

SmartDukaan offers innovative solutions to the problem of a lack of structure in the Indian mobile retail market. With SmartDukaan's strategic support, small-scale local mobile retailers can now overcome the challenges they face, such as a lack of business know-how and access to sales growth tools and customer management tools. SmartDukaan is helping its franchise partners build profitable, expansive businesses that have offline as well as online components, as it provides a store-specific e-commerce window to sell products online.

With a presence of 200 stores in over 100 cities across six states in North India and plans to expand to a pan-India brand, SmartDukaan is seeking franchise partners who want to leverage their technology and services to grow in the mobile retail industry.

To learn more about SmartDukaan, visit: www.smartdukaan.com

