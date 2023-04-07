Smarten announces SnapShot Anomaly Monitoring Alerts: Powerful tools for business users

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Smarten announces the launch of SnapShot Anomaly Monitoring Alerts for Smarten Augmented Analytics. SnapShot Monitoring provides powerful data analytical features that reveal trends and anomalies and allow the enterprise to map targets and adapt to changing markets with clear, prescribed actions for continuous improvement.

Smarten CEO, Kartik Patel says, "Smarten SnapShot supports the evolving role of Citizen Data Scientists with interactive tools that allow a business user to gather information, establish metrics and key performance indicators."

Smarten SnapShot combines the power of Smarten Auto Insights and Key Influencer Analytics with simple tools that enable business users to quickly establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and personalized alerts and reports to monitor and measure results with powerful, clear, concise results that help users to understand and manage the variables that impact their targets and their results.

SnapShot KPI monitoring allows business users to quickly establish KPIs, target metrics and identify key influencers and variables for the target KPI. Users can identify a dataset, define a target, define influencers with the help of SnapShot, define polarity and frequency and receive via email or in-portal notification.



"Team members can identify crucial volatility and anomalies," says Patel. SnapShot provides auto-suggestions and information to clearly identify the root cause of problems and target opportunities.

SnapShot provides an English auto-generated interpretation of trends, contributions, anomalies and volatility and enables management by exception by sending alerts via email only when an established target threshold is breached.

With Smarten SnapShot users can solve problems, identify opportunities to improve performance, detect anomalies, increases, decreases, volatility and trends for target KPIs and analyze the key influencing factors that cause anomalies and issues.

Contact the Smarten team to find out more about Smarten SnapShot Anomaly Monitoring and how this powerful functionality can help you to gain insight into your data and results.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

