Smarten Augmented Analytics now available on mobile app

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Smarten is pleased to announce the launch of its Mobile Application for Smarten Augmented Analytics. This native app has a seamless user interface for a great user experience (UX). Smarten Mobile app is available for iOS and Android. Installation is easy.

Smarten CEO, Kartik Patel says, "The availability of Smarten augmented analytics on a mobile device encourages user adoption and provides support for business intelligence investments and data democratization."

Business Users have access to dashboards, reports and Clickless Analytics - Google-type Natural Language Processing (NLP) Search functionality. Users can share reports and data via WhatsApp, email, chat or other content-sharing apps on mobile devices, encouraging information sharing and collaboration.

The Smarten mobile application provides intuitive dashboards and reports, stunning visualizations, dynamic charts and graphs and key performance indicators (KPIs).



"The Smarten mobile application is easy to install and easy to use," says Patel. "Users can analyze and interact with data with full visibility of dashboards, reports and other BI objects."

The Smarten Mobile Application provides out-of-the-box Mobile BI and augmented analytics to extend the office environment and allow for swift analysis and decisions from anywhere with worry-free, comprehensive security and privacy controls at all levels.

The Smarten Augmented Analytics and BI platform allows business users to leverage deep dive analysis using highly interactive dashboards, reports and NLP search on a mobile device. Engender business intelligence data democratization, enable meaningful analytics and fact-based decision-making, and alleviate user frustration with real self-serve dashboards and deep dive capabilities.

Contact the Smarten team for more information on Smarten Augmented Analytics solution and the Smarten Mobile App.

