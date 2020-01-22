SmartKarrot's customer and product success platform completes USD 1 million angel round

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): SmartKarrot announced the successful completion of USD 1 million angel round funding. Completed with the participation of several high net worth investors and promoters, the funding is first tasked with enhancing SmartKarrot's online platform.

It will also be directed towards growing India R&D operations and India market acquisition, one of the largest growing SaaS markets. Founded by Prithwi Dasgupta and Arnab Chatterjee in 2019, SmartKarrot brings together a full-circle view of customers who frequent digital-led or subscription-oriented businesses.

The software tracks customers' and end-users' real-time digital behaviour so that personalized, strategic actions can be taken to drive a product's increased profitability.

"SmartKarrot's initial customer response has been very positive. To stay competitive, businesses need to drive recurring revenue retention and expansion, enhance product adoption, and influence the end user's product experience," said Prithwi Dasgupta, CEO, and Co-founder.

"To stay on point, all of that culminates in the ability to manage and influence the digital touchpoints the customer and their end users have. A platform like SmartKarrot not only minimizes the challenge of having to deal with multiple systems, but it also enhances the customer experience exponentially," he added.

So how does SmartKarrot do it? Simply put, the software starts with following the customer's journey. It tracks the revenue they have generated, product usage, as well as engagement and support experience.

It then enables multi-channel communications such as push notifications, SMS/text, e-mail, web push, and in-app surveys. Product intelligence is generated for use through heat maps, event workflows, and segmentation.

From there, automated alerts are created and managed to help with onboarding, product adoption, and future product roadmap planning.

