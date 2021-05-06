Smartworks partners with MediBuddy as healthcare services partner

Delhi NCR [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartworks, India's leading managed office space provider, today announced that it has partnered with MediBuddy, India's largest digital healthcare platform. This partnership will allow Smartworks' members and employees to access online doctor consultation, health check-ups, COVID RT PCR test & medicine and help them make the best use of the vaccine drive.

COVID-19 outbreak has pushed enterprises to focus on their employees' health and enable services beyond hospitalisation benefits. Smartworks, catering to Enterprises, high-growth startups and SMEs has been a front runner in offering new-age healthcare solutions to its workforce and clients. For prompt medical assistance, Smartworks has onsite medi-clinics with trained paramedics and visiting doctors, managed by MediBuddy.

Commenting on this partnership Harsh Binani, Co-founder Smartworks, said, "Health and safety of our employees and members is a priority for us. We endeavour to provide access to a complete suite of wellness solutions for a healthy body and mind. Our partnership with MediBuddy is a testimony to our efforts in providing the best guided medical facilities and support in these challenging times."

Commenting on the same, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said, "The second COVID-19 wave has hit India and hit it hard. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, ensuring vaccination for all is of utmost importance. We are looking forward to our partnership with Smartworks who share the same commitment to ensuring safety. As a brand dedicated to providing accessible and quality healthcare solutions, we aim to reach out to and provide maximum people healthcare support to all."



MediBuddy, India's largest digital healthcare platform, offers multiple packages for organisations to choose from according to their requirements. From bulk consultations, COVID testing to assisting organisations in ensuring the complete safety of employees and workplaces with MediClinic. With health experts in over 18 departments, one can easily make appointments and consult with doctors online for any health-related ailments. This enables them to avail healthcare services for themselves & their family member at any time, from the comfort of their homes.

Smartworks is India's largest provider of agile workspaces, with a footprint of over 4 million Sq. ft. across 31 locations in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune), catering to more than 400 organisations across large enterprises, SMEs and established startups. Founded in April 2016, Smartworks is redefining the Indian office experience by focusing on design, hospitality, technology and customer delight. Smartworks is also the only Indian agile workspace provider to have become profitable in India.

Central to this ambition is the company's motto, Workspaces that work for you, with the vision of creating the perfect environment by just not building communities and ensuring their member employees are productive in the workplace.

