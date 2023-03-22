Smriti Irani on 'Aap Ki Adalat': Indian taxpayers should not pay for Congress' mistakes

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsReach): This time, the headline-making India TV courtroom show 'Aap Ki Adalat' witnessed a back-and-forth with Union Minister Smriti Irani and India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma. The entire session revolved around Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, his London trip, Amethi and the ongoing Adani Group row.

The exchange began with Irani hitting back at the Congress party for demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe and challenging Gandhi to answer her 5 questions. These were in context to numerous deals signed by the conglomerate during the UPA regime.

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the "Adani-Ambani" slogans, Irani asserted, "Modi is silent because he is the Pradhan Sewak. He has to gulp poison every day. As far as Adani is concerned, if you meet Rahul Gandhi, ask him these five questions." She even criticised Gandhi and other party leaders for launching personal attacks on the prime minister and his family on several occasions, including on the demise of the latter's mother.

The union minister further stated that it was during her reign that Amethi made significant progress as compared to when it was under Congress. "I demolished their 40-year-old empire in Amethi. The person they were extolling as the uncrowned king of their political legacy is now walking the streets," she added.



In the fired-up interview session with seasoned journalist Rajat Sharma, Irani further scrutinised the statements made by Rahul Gandhi on the international platform regarding inviting foreign powers to intervene in the country's functioning. Demanding his apologies on the same, she questioned, "Why should the Indian taxpayers pay for Rahul's or Congress' mistakes? He lied and insulted India in a foreign land. He invited foreign powers to intervene... This is an attack not only on our country but on Modi, it is an attack on our younger generation. Do you think our youth will sit silent and watch this tamasha (spectacle)?"

When Sharma enquired about the accusations made by the Congress on prohibiting Gandhi from making any remark in the parliament and Indian universities, due to which he had to address the issues on foreign soil, Irani rebuffed swiftly.

Citing examples of the slogans raised in the parliament by the Congress representatives, she said that parliamentary proceedings are in order, it is party leaders who need to act properly and apologise for making baseless comments.

Further addressing the allegation of the muting of mikes amid parliamentary proceedings by the Congress, she clarified, "How can the mikes be muted? Those who saw Rahul's press conference can tell- was he able to speak alone? He needs an assistant to speak. Go through what he said. He said, 'unfortunately I am a member of Parliament'. Yeh public hai, sab jaanti hai."

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

