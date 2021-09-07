Snowman Logistics kickstarts temperature-controlled warehouse in West Bengal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 7 (ANI): Integrated logistics service provider Snowman said on Tuesday it has completed construction of a temperature-controlled warehouse at Siliguri in West Bengal and the facility has become operational.

The total capacity of facility is 4,032 pallets. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to minus degrees centigrade with eight chambers, five loading bays with related infrastructure that includes G+5 racking system, modern handling equipment and ample refrigerated truck parking space.

The facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling and transportation of seafood, ready-to-eat food, ice cream, dairy products, quick service restaurants, confectionery and bakery products, fruits and vegetables, pharma, and other products.

A similar facility is under construction at Coimbatore and is expected to be ready and operational by end of October.

Snowman also has built an e-commerce backend (fulfillment centre) for food and grocery in Mumbai. The facility is already operational. It is a 54,000 sq ft warehouse with freezer, chiller, ambient storage with various value add facilities like sorting, grading, packing and labelling.



Another e-commerce facility is under construction at Pune and is expected to be ready and operational by mid-September.

Snowman has also expanded in their existing locations: Mumbai (1,944 pallets) and Krishnapatnam (560 pallets). Expansions in Palwal are under construction adding 720 pallets.

With these additions, the company will have a total of 1,2 lakh pallet positions of shared warehouses and 1.1 lakh square feet of e-commerce fulfilment centres by October.

Snowman will now have operations in 17 cities and 38 warehouses.

"The expansions at existing locations will take care of additional volume from customers. The new locations are helping us offer larger geography to our customers," said Chairman Prem Kishan Dass Gupta.

Sunil Nair, CEO and Whole-Time Director, said the company is seeing huge potential to profitably by expanding business.

"With our SnowLink technology platform, we have been progressing well in our transport aggregation model. This is helping us offer end to end services to an additional set of customers," he said in a statement. (ANI)

