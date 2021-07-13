Soch Apparels selects KloudLearn to power its enterprise training and organisational development

Cupertino, (California), [United States] / Bengaluru, (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Soch Apparels, India's most loved ethnic wear destination brand, has selected KloudLearn to power its Enterprise Training. With advanced autonomous learning features like an AI-powered Learning Experience Platform, Gamification, Social Learning, and Blended Learning, KloudLearn is geared towards the next generation of employees, digital natives who learn best through a hands-on interactive multimedia platform.



Soch Apparels is a well-known brand in Indian Fashion Retail, operating in 50 cities over 133 exclusive brand outlets. With a strong D2C presence via soch.com and an increased focus on a multitude of marketplaces, the brand is poised to strengthen its ecomm and omni channel presence. Soch is renowned for its quality of hand-picked fabrics, characteristic use of colors, and magnificent rich Indian aesthetics.



Soch aims at consistently refreshing its collection with newer contours and ensembles while maintaining high-quality standards. Effective enterprise training will help Soch Apparel accomplish our goal of delivering hand-picked quality products to our clients globally. We are incredibly excited to partner with KloudLearn in our goal and aim to empower our clients with magnificent rich Indian silhouettes and aesthetics said Vinay Chatlani, Executive Director and CEO.



Soch Apparels will use KloudLearn's Autonomous Learning Platform to enhance its enterprise training by offering its workforce an engaging and individualized learning experience with:



LXP:



By incorporating learning content from numerous sources, recommending, and powered by AI, KloudLearn aims to help organizations deliver a highly engaging and individualized enterprise training experience by collecting data from users based on skills, competency levels, and more. KloudLearn LXP collects data from users and provides learning recommendations based on similar preferences like skills, interests, competency, etc.





Analytics & Reporting



KloudLearn's robust analytics and reporting feature will enable Soch Apparels to track learner progress and measure the effectiveness of their training program in real-time. Moreover, administrators can easily gain valuable insights by analyzing training performance at the course level and individual learner level using custom pre-built reports.



Gamification & Social Learning



KloudLearn's built-in gamification feature will enable Soch Apparels to enhance learner engagement and motivation by awarding points, badges, and certificates. This will stimulate friendly competition, encourage employees to complete more courses, and improve overall course completion rates.

Enterprise Training is a crucial aspect of every business operation to stay competitive in the industry. In today's competitive business environment, industry trends, technologies, and innovations are constantly evolving. Having a robust employee development program is crucial for staying ahead of the competition to give your organization a competitive edge. KloudLearn is honored to collaborate with Soch Apparels to provide them with more innovative, faster, and adaptive eLearning," said Prashant Hariharan, KloudLearn.



KloudLearn is free for up to 100 users. For larger user groups, KloudLearn offers a graduated discount schedule.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

