Soch introduces their exclusive new collection for the festive season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Soch brings to you an all-new scintillating festive collection to make this season glamorous as ever.

The collection houses ensembles in beautiful and rich fabrics like silk, silk blend, muslins, chanderi and georgette which is perfect for this season.

The new collection includes Salwar suits, Dress gowns, Kurti suits, layered Kurtas, Sarees, heavy Dupattas, and more. Diverse and versatile, the collection has a wide range of colors from lighter shades to darker hues, such as beautiful pinks, refreshing yellows, deep wines, blues, graceful mustards, ever elegant blacks with the addition of neons. It is enriched with intricate hand and machine embroideries, handcrafted crystal, and beadwork to uplift your look this festive season.

The festive collection heralds the hope of auspicious days where we would celebrate festivities with our loved ones. Soch has something for every occasion, big or small. Commenting on the launch of the festive collection Vinay Chatlani, CEO Soch said, "With our new collection, we have tried to incorporate the most flattering silhouettes, with a wide array of colors along with stylish prints. The collection has been created keeping the festivities in mind. Apparels are breathable and comfortable, made out of rich fabrics and handcrafted embellishments. The fluidity of the silhouettes makes them comfortable and easy to wear with beautiful fabrics and delicate work."

Soch's new collection is a fine blend of modern and classic fashion ethos. Make every celebration beautiful with The Festive Collection from Soch! Kurti suits priced at Rs. 3498, Suit sets at Rs. 6998, Kurtas from Rs. 1498, sarees at Rs. 4498 and onwards. The festive collection is available at all Soch outlets and online on www.soch.com



Soch launched its first exclusive outlet in February 2005, committed to a fashionable range of ethnic wear for women at affordable prices. The company, based out of Bangalore, has 135 stores (across 54 cities) at convenient locations in Angul, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bellary, Belgaum, Bhimavaram, Bhopal, Calicut, Cochin, Chennai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Delhi, Davangere, Dharwad, Erode, Gulbarga, Guntur, Gurgaon, Goa, Hubli, Hyderabad, Hospet, Indore, Imphal, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kannur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Manipal, Mumbai, Mysore, Nellore, Nizamabad, Patna, Pune, Pondicherry, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Raipur, Shivamogga, Salem, Thane, Trivandrum, Tumkur, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayapur, Vijayawada, Vizag, and Zirakpur.

Soch is one of the most loved ethnic brands in the country, designed for the modern Indian woman. The brand has redefined the traditional Indian outfit for women of all ages, who effortlessly balance work and home while still looking their best. The brand offers a wide range of stylish ethnic wear like Sarees, Salwar suits, Kurtas, Tunics, Kurti suits, readymade Blouses, Dress materials, and fashion Bottoms.

For more information, please visit: www.soch.com.

