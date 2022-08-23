Social entrepreneur Amit Sachdeva and Indian American attorney Anu Peshawaria join hands to start an immigration firm

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): The American Dream is a national ethos of the United States of America with the set of ideals - democracy, rights, liberty, opportunity, and equality in which freedom includes the opportunity for prosperity and success for all.

Social Entrepreneur Amit Sachdeva and Indian American attorney Anu Peshawaria join hands and start Peshawaria & Sachdeva is Global Mobility and Immigration firm. We're a 'Socially Responsible and Purpose Driven Organization' assisting and advising people, who're looking forward to visiting, live, working, studying or immigrating to United States of America said Amit Sachdeva, Partner, Peshawaria & Sachdeva Advisors LLP

We are 'U.S. Immigration Law Specialists', and we feel that we have a social responsibility towards our fellow Indian and Global Citizens, who are looking to migrate to the United States of America to give them the right and ethical advice at very competitive fees. We help you realize your American dream, be it Visiting, studying, migrating, or running a business in the United States of America said Anu Peshawaria, Partner, Peshawaria & Sachdeva Advisors LLP



Anu Peshawaria is an Indian American US Immigration Lawyer/ Attorney, Author, Activist, and Philanthropist having founded several non-profits & a Wimbledon Tennis player from the United States. Her legal work focuses on immigrant rights, domestic violence, women's rights, and children's rights, and she has practised immigration law before the Supreme Court of the United States, the Supreme Court of Washington, and the Supreme Court of India.

Anu has practised immigration law before the Supreme Court of the United States, the Supreme Court of Washington, and the Supreme Court of India. She was the First legal advisor appointed by Govt of India to the US Embassy in Washington DC.

On the other hand, Amit Sachdeva is an Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, a stout Gandhian and echoes the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. With more than 20 years of experience, Sachdeva is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and business sustainability more famously known as the 'CSR Man of India, he played a pivotal role in lobbying for the India CSR Bill, 2013 and continues to invest in various NGO and NPOs across the world. He is the founder of the prestigious 'Mahatma Award' He is the founder of the Social Impact firm Liveweek Business.

For more details log on to www.peshawariasachdeva.com

