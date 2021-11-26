Social For Action: Crowdfunding Solutions that help in empowering people

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): People must believe in the power to make someone smile, to save a life. Brilliant ideas and social change can make an impact on the world.

Social for Action is easy-to-use to help transform individuals and the non-profit giving sector. The most accurate online tools, offered to mobilize crowds towards great ideas and projects, enabling good things to get done fast.

About Social For Action

As a tech-for-good platform, there are complete crowdfunding solutions to empower individuals, NGOs and social enterprises. Thus, enabling fundraising for medical emergencies, personal needs, creative projects, or any social cause - be it big or small. The aim is to bring forward the generosity and the need to maximize the potential to do good.

The team works together to assist, innovate, collaborate and support anyone who wants to use crowdfunding to make a positive difference. On a given day, there are interactions with campaigners, stories written, evolving the platform to be more functional by reaching out to more NGOs and disbursing funds. The world can be changed - one fundraiser at a time.

For Donors

Verification for all required documents for fundraisers from NGOs and individuals ensures that the donation makes a difference in its true goal. The primary objective is to enable social giving to trusted NGO projects and an uncomplicated, credible experience for verified individuals.

For Non-Profits and Individuals

A simple onboarding process and 0% platform fee makes fundraising a simple experience for all NGOs, no matter how big or small.



"Social For Action's crowdfunding platform has helped 4211 destitute women in Maher Ashram to raise 8,93,000/- INR in a month. The collective amount will support the holistic development of all orphans, for women who have been victims of violence rejected by relatives along with women with mental disabilities to stand on their own two feet."

- Sister Lucy Kuriyan, Founder, Maher

"Social For Action has helped us to raise an amount of 3,34,000/- INR. This amount has helped build hostel and school construction projects at Kudal in Ratnagiri district and help destitute, single parents, and low-income household children."

- Renu Gavskar, Founder, Eklavya Balshikshan Arogya Nyas

Get a 50% tax exemption on the contribution made. All donations made to SFA, India's most trusted crowdfunding platform, are exempt from tax under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

To donate, please click on the following link:

https://www.socialforaction.com/campaigns/latest

Fundraise with us: https://www.socialforaction.com/register

For more information or to register or donate online, please visit www.socialforaction.com.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

