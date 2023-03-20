SocialPilot hires Sukhpreet Anand as Head of Customer Support

Lewes (Delaware) [US], March 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SocialPilot begins 2023 with the hiring of Sukhpreet Anand as the new Head of Customer Support & Success, bringing over twenty one years of knowledge and success in managing client relationships, business operations, client support, and service delivery.

"We are thrilled to have Sukhpreet take over our customer success efforts. Sukhpreet has a long and impressive history of working in customer success at other top global companies. She has a lot of knowledge and experience and would be a great fit for this role," Co-founder of SocialPilot, Tejas Mehta, said, "Sukhpreet is going to make sure that the customer experience is a positive one and runs smoothly as SocialPilot continues to expand in both the EU and the Americas."

Anand will be responsible for boosting client lifetime value and increasing customer health scores, in addition to overseeing and directing customer support departments and developing customer support policies to increase customer satisfaction. She will also develop connections with key decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and founders at agencies, regional businesses, and multi-location brands.



Anand was the vice president of operations at Unifyed prior to joining SocialPilot. There, she developed business growth strategies and focused on renewal and upselling by coordinating the efforts of Product Management, Customer Success, and PS, while also delivering customer excellence via product adoption and becoming the customer's voice.

"I'm excited to have joined SocialPilot as Head of Customer Success & Support team at a time when we are starting with bringing a new strategy for incorporating product adoption and customer engagement. My role will include spearheading the customer advocacy global expansion as I take on the responsibility for driving Customer Success and leading on impressive expansion plans," said Anand. "I will be leveraging my 21 years of experience, working closely with the team and clients, to strategise effective client management processes ensuring the organization's growth. The focus will be put across providing proactive support and optimisation of product usage, resulting in client retention and client acquisition."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

