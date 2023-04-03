Socomec India announces appointment of Deepak Singh Thakur as Power Conversion Director

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec, a leading global specialist in Low Voltage (LV) power management, today announced the appointment of Deepak Singh Thakur as the Power Conversion Business Application Director for its India operations.

Deepak is a seasoned leader with over 22 years of experience in driving business growth, developing effective sales strategies, and managing high-performing teams. He is passionate about new business development, key account management, segment strategy, and team building. With a track record of delivering excellent results in turnaround, business expansion, growth, and solutions business, Deepak brings a wealth of experience to Socomec India.

Meenu Singhal, Managing Director of Socomec India, said, "We are thrilled to have Deepak join Socomec India as our Power Conversion Director. His extensive experience in sales leadership and business growth will be instrumental in driving our strategy forward and expanding our solutions business. His passion for customer success and innovation aligns perfectly with our company values, and we are confident that he will make significant contributions to our team."



Deepak holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Master of Business Administration from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Speaking on his appointment, Deepak said, "I am excited to join Socomec India and lead the power conversion business. Socomec has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions and excellent customer service, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

As Power Conversion Director, Deepak will be responsible for leading the Power Conversion team and spearheading the development and execution of strategies that will accelerate growth and drive Socomec market share in India. He will also be responsible for fostering the creation of new solutions and partnerships to address the evolving needs of customers and enable them to achieve their business objectives.

For more details, please visit: www.socomec.co.in.

In 1990, Socomec established a partnership to commence its India operations. Since its inception in 2006, the independent operations have grown exponentially. Socomec reaffirms its commitment to support "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and energizing the country over the last 3 decades by providing cutting-edge products and supplying innovative power solutions including Uninterrupted Power Supplies and Power switching and monitoring solutions to IT & Data centers, Industry, Infrastructure, Healthcare, commercial buildings and Renewable energy industries. Socomec has steadily increased its production facility, engineering, commercial offices, channel partners, and distribution network in India through ongoing investment. It presently has a partner network of more than 200, boasts over 12,000 satisfied clients, and has more than 25,000 installations throughout India in a short period of time.

