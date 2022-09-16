SOCOMEC opens its new Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The new regional headquarters will feature a Customer Experience Center, a Regional Training Center and enhanced collaborative workspaces designed to spur innovation in sustainable infrastructure.

Commemorating its 100 years of shared energy, SOCOMEC, a leading Global specialist in Low Voltage power management solutions, inaugurated its new APAC regional headquarters in Singapore at 11 Ubi Road 1, #02-01, Meiban Industrial Building today. Deputy Chief Executive officer of Socomec Group, Michel Krumenacker officiated the launch ceremony, alongside the guest-of-honor: Anne Denis-Blanchardon, Deputy Head of Mission, French Embassy in Singapore, Cindy KOH, EVP International Operation, Economic Development Board (EDB), Thomas Baudlot, APAC CEO Engie and President French Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, and O'Niel Dissanayake, APAC CEO, Socomec Group.

The newly designed office building reinforces the organization's commitment to strong innovation culture and values that respect people, society, and the environment. It features enhanced amenities including a contemporary Customer Experience center, collaborative meeting spaces to encourage human connection, and wellness areas. In addition, the integrated training center will hone the technical skills of its people that are required to design and manufacture cutting-edge power solutions to cater to regional market needs. In line with Socomec's persistent efforts towards maintaining carbon-neutral operations, it has implemented sustainability practices that includes smart energy monitoring live demonstrations to optimize the overall energy consumption of the building and improve employees' wellness and productivity.

Socomec has been serving Asia Pacific customers for the last 4 decades and expanded its operations in strategic markets such as Singapore, India, China, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, and other parts of South East Asia Pacific market to fuel its local operations and business ambitions. In a move aimed at further strengthening its presence across key markets, it is constantly making investment in the existing manufacturing facilities in India and China.

Michel Krumenacker, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Socomec Group, said, "APAC is a strategic region for Socomec and an integral part of our growth story. Currently, the region contributes quarter percentage of the overall turnover of the group and we believe the 2022-2030 strategy will enable us to increase these figures drastically. Our step towards setting up this state-of-the-art workplace reiterates the firm's commitment to this market and displays our expert position in critical power application. The new office's remarkable infrastructure and facilities will enable us

to reflect our legacy and our continuing efforts to meet the needs of our clients, while providing our employees with a best-in-class working environment."

Madame Anne Denis-Blanchardon, Deputy Head of Mission, French Embassy in Singapore said, "I'm delighted to see a French company as SOCOMEC developing its activities in Asia Pacific region and especially here in Singapore. Indeed, the issues of power system security and energy efficiency are in line with the Digital and Green Partnership signed last march between France and Singapore. We need to go further and quicker in order to obtain substantive results on decarbonisation, where digital solutions are playing a critical role."



Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, International Operations, Singapore Economic Development Board said, "We congratulate Socomec on its 100th year anniversary and the opening of its new Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore, which is aligned with Singapore's ambition of being a sustainability hub. We are confident that Singapore's strong industry fundamentals and vibrant ecosystem of talent and partners can help Socomec seize opportunities in the region and develop new, innovative power solutions for businesses and consumers."

O'Niel Dissanayake, APAC CEO of Socomec Group said, "We believe our future is more digital, more electric and more sustainable. I am delighted that Socomec has chosen Singapore to continue as our regional headquarters, as Singapore is in the forefront to steer innovation, digitalization, ease of doing business and sustainable practices through its Green plan 2030. We build our digital competencies in Singapore to serve the APAC region and do our part to accelerate progress towards a better world, as we reflect sustainability as a core strategic pillar of our business growth."



Socomec group expanded its operations in the Asia pacific market by appointing the first master distributor in Malaysia in 1978 and further setting up the commercial office in 1992. In order to better serve the clients, the group has decided to open a Singapore office, headquarters for Southeast Asia Pacific in 1998, offering wider range of LV power management solutions including Power Switching, Power Monitoring and Power Conversion. Currently, it has four factories in the APAC region (2 in India and 2 in China) and subsidiaries in India, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia. It has also appointed master distributors in countries like Japan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines, New Zealand, Cambodia and South Korea to be closer to customers and to satisfy the demand for sales engagement in the region.



With the new Asia-Pacific Headquarters in Singapore, it will further strengthen its Power management specialist position in the region.

