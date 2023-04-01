Sodexo announces the launch of its mega rewards and discounts extravaganza, Sodexo Summer Carnival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sodexo, the leader in employee experience solutions, has announced the launch of 'Sodexo Summer Carnival', a mega rewards and discounts campaign. This limited-time promotion aims to provide additional exclusive benefits to Sodexo consumers.

Sodexo Summer Carnival is an exciting opportunity for all Sodexo consumers to maximize the value they get from their employee benefits. Participation is open to both existing and new users between April and June 2023, for large wins every week and grand prizes each month.

Sodexo is offering exciting mega prizes such as Tata Punch Cars, iPhones, iPads, and luxury hotel stays across Taj properties.

In collaboration with popular national and new-age brands, Sodexo has curated exclusive discounts for its consumers. Partner brands include food delivery services such as Box8, Mojo Pizza and grocery & meat delivery partners such as Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Licious. The company also has additional offers from ixigo and Times Prime for the limited-time summer carnival.

Speaking about the campaign, Harish Sarma, VP & Head of Marketing & Product, stated, "At Sodexo, we believe in creating experiences that bring joy and excitement to our consumers and our wider community. Sodexo Summer Carnival is a celebration of our commitment and partnerships of trust that enables us to provide an unforgettable experience for all."

Sodexo Summer Carnival is live now and open for participation for all consumers including those who sign-up during the upcoming three months, more details here - https://www.sodexo.in/summercarnival

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)