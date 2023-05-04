Sodexo India introduces branded food concepts to woo Indian consumers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo India, market leader in food & catering, facilities management and workplace experience today, announced the launch of five new branded food concepts for its consumers in an exclusive launch event planned for employees and other key stakeholders. Spreading the #loveoffood at the gathering were celebrity chefs, Harpal Singh Sokhi and Ajay Chopra, in the presence of the Chairwoman of Board of Directors & CEO, Sophie Bellon, other senior visiting delegates and the Country Leadership team.

Sodexo India has been serving Indian consumers for over 25 years. An in-depth study of their consumption pattern, likes & preferences enable us understand evolving needs which are then aligned with market trends and client, consumer research.

Branded food concepts launched by Sodexo:

- PindStop - North Indian Cuisine from the Dhabas of India

- Oh My Gully! - Street Foods of India

- JugalBandi - Iconic Food Combos

- BIY (Bowl-It-Yourself) - Meal in a Bowl



- Warmly Yours - Wholesome thali meals providing everyday goodness.



"There has been a strong demand for differential, new food offerings comprising of modular culinary concepts in food which is native, yet modern and appealing to the tastebuds. Consumers seek choice, flexibility and put high thrust on health & wellness options too. Keeping this in mind, the culinary team at Sodexo India joined hands with two celebrity chefs - Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Chef Ajay Chopra to introduce both authentic and popular - on trend menus along with some signature recipes as a part of the branded offers," remarked Sambit Sahu, Managing Director, Sodexo India.

Speaking at the launch, Karan Totlani, Country Segment Director Corporate Services, Sodexo India said, "Providing best-in-class food services that evolve with the ever-changing needs of our consumers is a bedrock of success for us at Sodexo India. Through our portfolio of new food brands, and an elevated theme-based ambiance, Sodexo India aims to enhance the overall food experience for our consumers. These brands are well developed to be introduced to any cafeteria environment, be it corporate offices or schools & universities. We aim to get 40% of our food revenues from branded food offers by 2025. It will enable differentiation, brand resonance and help us grow profitably in the highly competitive food market space."

Also present at the launch celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who co-created the food concepts of PindStop and BIY (Bowl-it-Yourself) said, "I am excited to be a part of this food transformation journey for Sodexo. During the entire culinary process, we took inspiration from various recipes across the length and breadth of the country. The new-age concept of meal in a bowl was also designed with a keen focus on providing healthier choices to the consumers."

Chef Ajay Chopra, who co-created the food concepts of Oh My Gully! (OMG) and JugalBandi said, "My association with Sodexo goes back many years and over the years I have seen the culinary leaders at Sodexo challenging the status quo when it comes to food. These new concepts will give you the feeling of taste of India on a plate. I am excited to see the transformation and smiling faces of consumers at Sodexo client sites."

Sodexo India is fuelled with the brand purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele - corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments. Our solutions range across food & catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits & rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 48,000 employees who cater to 500+ clients at 1,100 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve, everyday.

For details, visit in.sodexo.com/home.html.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

