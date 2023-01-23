Sodexo India is Now Great Place To Work Certified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian arm of Sodexo Group, Sodexo India Services Pvt. Ltd., operating in the employee services space with 100+ professional services catering to diverse business environments today announced that it has received the prestigious Great Place To Work® certification. Over 2000 employees participated in the survey testifying the company's people-centric policies and best-practices which helped it earn the 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition.

"This certification demonstrates that our organization has an extraordinary work environment that the employees cherish and value. The recognition helps us reflect on the impact we make and gauges employee motivation at workplace and beyond, which is key to the health of the organization. Based on the insights and recommendations, we hope to continue to create and sustain a positive and enriching workplace experience," remarked Sambit Sahu, Managing Director, Sodexo India.

"At Sodexo, we have always taken mindful steps towards improving the organizational culture and acknowledging that people play an important role in helping us deliver our purpose. Our human-centric approach, enhanced workplace experience, focused employee wellness, training and development interventions are consistent measures towards improving the quality of life and creating a better every day for everyone around us. This certification is employee attestation to our company culture enabling employees to belong, act and thrive with purpose," added Pradeep Chavda, Director - Human Resources, Sodexo India.

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. The Certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. The assessment process reveals key factors that define as well as compare the culture at an organization with that of its competitors. The Great Place to Work® offers deep dive into these insights through its comprehensive reports.

Sodexo India is fueled with the brand purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele: corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments. Our solutions range across food & catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits & rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 48,000 employees who cater to 500 clients at 1,100 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve and the communities, everyday.

Group Key Figures



- 21.1 billion euro in Fiscal 2022 consolidated revenues

- 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

- #2 France-based private employer worldwide

- 53 countries (as at Feb 28, 2022)

- 100 million consumers served daily

- 12.8 billion euro in market capitalization (as at October 25, 2022)

