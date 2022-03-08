Sodexo Intensifies Ground Actions to improve women participation in frontline roles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo, the world leader in quality of life services is advancing in its measures to build a gender diverse workforce for a sustainable tomorrow.

In line with this commitment, the company has implemented a slew of initiatives to augment its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) programs.

"Having DE&I in our DNA means we continuously ensure that it is fully embedded into the business. Our people are our assets, deployed at client sites and working along with them continuously is vital to achieve the goal on gender balance," says Rohit Bahety, Country President, Sodexo India.

Sodexo drives the agenda by leveraging DE&I as a differentiator in client engagements, embedding progressive policies and processes ranging from recruitment, career enhancement and development. More importantly, by having a strong governance framework around the initiatives introduced and tracking the progress consistently.

"What isn't measured can't be improved. For our leadership roles, KPIs around succession planning are an integral part of performance reviews and financial rewards. Breaking the bias and building a transparent ecosystem to ensure 'equity' - that is - offering opportunities to women in challenging roles and geographies and aligning succession planning to meet the diversity agenda are some of the incremental changes introduced to foster an inclusive work culture," added Rohit Bahety.

In a workforce of 43,000+ employees, over 80-85% are in frontline roles deployed at client sites in activities ranging from food services, cleaning & housekeeping, facilities management, technical maintenance, workplace transformation and project management services. Sodexo's vendor management program also promotes 300+ SME women-entrepreneurs as suppliers.

"By working with NGOs, skilling agencies and deploying favorable referral programs we are inching forward in the recruitment and retention of women in Operations and site roles," remarked Pradeep Chavda, HR Director, Sodexo Onsite Services.

Employees at all levels reflect communities we serve, feel a sense of belonging, are recognized, and rewarded for their contributions to aid the company's growth.

"Firmly believing in the idea of celebrating women, our brand, with the purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone, is releasing a concept film depicting women in key roles to celebrate International Women's Day with full vigour and enthusiasm," added Pradeep Chavda.

Sodexo India has 10,000+ women employees engaged in jobs including P&L responsibilities, strategy, operations, support functions and site-level roles. The journey from women's emancipation to empowerment to creating opportunities, has been a long one. Today, in 2022, people have progressed way beyond all these stages and the company likes to think and stay ahead of time as well. Sodexo believes in the philosophy of equal opportunities, respect, and job profiles, wherein working hands are not defined by an individual's gender but their abilities. Watch this video, to see how Sodexo is #BreakingTheBias and creating a gender-neutral world for a sustainable tomorrow.

For details, please visit Sodexo's website.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

