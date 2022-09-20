SoftTech Engineers Limited selected by Jaipur Smart City Limited for end-to-end implementation of Works Information Management System

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): SoftTech Engineers Limited announced recently that they have entered into an agreement with Jaipur Smart City for the Supply, Customization, Deployment, Commissioning, Testing and Maintenance of SoftTech's COTS-based Works Information Management System.

SoftTech has already successfully implemented such technology solutions for multiple government projects across the country. This project leverages SoftTech's flagship COTS product, PWIMS®, on SAP's Cloud Platform.

SoftTech's Public Works Information Management System is an end-to-end technology solution for managing all the core functional processes across the project lifecycle, including budgeting, cost estimations, financial and technical approvals, e-tendering, contract management, project monitoring and contractor billing.

SoftTech aims to transform the existing manual system of paper-based working through digitalization and facilitate smart cities to function more transparently and efficiently. It also enables real-time monitoring and control over construction projects through 360-degree analytics and smart insights. From planning and procurement to execution and completion, every stage of public infrastructure projects is managed seamlessly and simply. It, in turn, improves the business processes and resolves the bottlenecks in the existing legacy processes.



Commenting on the achievement, Vijay Gupta, CEO and Founder at SoftTech, said, "Technologies such as AI, ML and Deep Learning are paving the way for the digitalization of the construction industry. An all-in-one technology solution aided by AI intelligence for managing end-to-end public works projects, including roads, bridges, buildings and infrastructure facilities, can help manage the construction projects in a more agile, cost-effective and efficient manner. "

As a leading-edge technology solution, PWIMS® combines SoftTech's deep domain expertise with over 25 years of construction industry experience into one integrated system. In these unprecedented times, the solution aims to optimize overall flexibility and resilience for public works organizations through streamlined project management, enhanced collaboration and intuitive reporting and analytics.

A leading IT company (www.softtech-engr.com) facilitating business and technology transformation across the AEC industry through innovative software products and solutions. Equipped with more than 25 years of deep domain expertise and industry knowledge, SoftTech has helped more than 4500 clients and government organizations, with more than 25000 users in India and around the world, to gain a competitive edge and lead from the front in the industry.

Visit: https://softtech-engr.com/

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

