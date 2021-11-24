Sohna - emerging into a Gold Mine for luxury real estate hub

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Proximity to industrial and professional hubs, connectivity to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and Delhi-Mumbai expressway, planned infrastructural upgrades, and accessibility to education and health establishments have made Sohna synonymous to its name which means gold.

The town derived its name from gold dust (sona), which was found in the beds of neighbouring streams after heavy rains. The historic town, known for its hot sulphur springs, has now become the gold mine of luxury real estate.

According to reports which testify that luxury real estate is booming in Sohna: In the April-Jun 2021 quarter, Gurugram and Faridabad region had 57% supply in Rs 1 crore and above category. The same report throws light on the popularity of 3 BHK units that have 50% of the total supply.

Additionally, the popularity of residential plots measuring 1500-3,000 sq. ft. in Sohna confirms the trend that people now prefer to move to Sohna for larger space and luxury homes. Post-pandemic people are looking for projects that will provide them with a better lifestyle while also meeting their health needs in a green setting.

One such township in Sohna is Central Park Flower Valley. Nestled in the backdrop of Aravallis amid lush greenery, and exquisite flora, it is situated in Sector 32-33 of Sohna, on the main Gurugram-Sohna road. The perfect blend of metropolitan and green settings produces a dynamic and relaxing atmosphere for the residents here.



A gated community, Central Park Flower Valley is designed on the theme of quintessential global living. The development offers a lifestyle with vast open spaces and wide streets lined with European-styled streetlamps. A multi-tier security system with trained guards and horse-mounted patrolling. Planned with millions of flowering plants and tree-lined pathways, Central Park Flower Valley offers floors, villas, group housing and plots with thoughtfully planned exclusive amenities.

At Central Park Flower Valley, it is believed that wellness is the key to holistic happiness. Here, one doesn't have to move out for anything: A multi-cuisine restaurant, organic vegetables for the residents, scenic beauty of flowers managed by a 150-member dedicated horticulture team, Terra & Aqua Park for kids, places of worship for the residents, 5-star hospitality, 45 premium wellness features including outdoor sports like golf putting, squash court, tennis court and others, and also yoga, naturopathy etc. - everything is available in-house at Central Park Flower Valley.

There is a growing tendency towards moving into larger homes as nothing is more important than one's well-being, and people are more aware of this than ever before. The restrictions introduced by COVID-19 have more to do with a rise in demand for larger residences. Changes in home design are also on the horizon, with work from home (WFH) being prevalent. The demands include a home office, yoga space, decks offering natural light and ventilation among other things. The change is being noticed in the premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury segments.

Sohna has maintained its appeal by constantly improving the liveability index characteristics and moving towards becoming a self-sufficient region. It will benefit when the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway opens towards the end of 2021, helping Sohna to surface as a new business hub, as the move will help to boost road connectivity.

According to real estate experts, better connectivity, improved infrastructure and urbanisation are the main reasons for the growth in the real estate sector here. All in all, the market here is vibrant for institutional investors and gated community aficionados looking for luxury and ultra-luxury real estate options.

