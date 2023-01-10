SOLAR-MAIT's launch of 25-year warranty on rooftop solar sets new standard in industry" and announces expansion plans with franchise options

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/SRV): SOLAR-MAIT, a solar start-up in India, has recently announced the launch of a 25-year warranty on its rooftop solar systems on 9th Jan 2023, making it the first company in the country to offer such a long warranty and sets a new standard in the rooftop solar industry.

In addition to the warranty, SOLAR-MAIT has also announced expansion plans and innovative business models to create an ecosystem in the rooftop solar market in India. These plans include the launch of business franchise options to empower entrepreneurship and support India's Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign), as well as the Solar Buddy Partner Program for solar installers in India, which aims to create mass employment in the industry.

Varun Roy had always been passionate about renewable energy and the idea of making it accessible to everyone. In 2017, he founded Rosol Energy Private Limited, a company that provided solar energy services to solar businesses and EPC companies in the field. However, Varun had bigger ambitions. In 2020, he took the leap and founded SOLAR-MAIT with the mission of making solar energy affordable and accessible to all.

As a B2C solar brand under the umbrella of Rosol Energy Private Limited, SOLAR-MAIT directly serves end customers with a range of innovative solutions. These include grid-connected rooftop solar systems to lower energy costs, off-grid solutions with battery storage for extended periods of darkness, and hybrid systems for both high bills and outages. Each solution comes with longer warranties and lifetime support, giving customers peace of mind knowing they are getting a top-quality product that will last for decades to come.

Not only are SOLAR-MAIT's solutions cost-effective and environmentally friendly with financing options, but they have also helped many customers save thousands of rupees on their electricity bills. Some have even earned a substantial amount by selling excess electricity produced by their rooftop solar systems. In addition to providing these solutions, SOLAR-MAIT also offers on-demand services and support for existing solar rooftop owners, including operations, maintenance, panel cleaning, and AMC services.





Through their commitment to customer satisfaction and the environment, SOLAR-MAIT is working towards a brighter, more sustainable future. And with their advanced systems designed to maximize efficiency and generate maximum power, and come with a 25-year warranty on the entire rooftop solar system, as well as lifetime warranty services and customer support, it's no wonder SOLAR-MAIT is gaining attention in the renewable energy sector and making them a reliable company in contrast to other vendors and companies, which often only offer shorter warranties, particularly in India's rooftop solar market. The unique value propositions demonstrate the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and confidence in the quality of its products.

SOLAR-MAIT, a solar energy company, has recently opened a new office in New Delhi as part of its expansion plan, with the goal of supporting the growth of the market and the ecosystem in India's clean and green energy mission. The company aims to onboard 2000+ solar entrepreneurs and create 15000+ job opportunities in the solar energy sector of India in the next 2-3 years. Varun's vision of making solar energy accessible to all is becoming a reality. Through the Solar Buddy Partners program, SOLAR-MAIT is providing free training and workshops for individuals looking to start a career in the solar energy sector, with this program; SOLAR-MAIT aims to create mass employment opportunities for the youth of India in the solar industry.

In support of India's Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-reliant India campaign), SOLAR-MAIT has announced expansion plans across PAN India, offering franchise opportunities for individuals who want to start their solar businesses. This franchise model is a win-win for everyone, according to Varun Roy, the founder of SOLAR-MAIT, as it allows the company to expand its reach and bring solar to more people while also giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their successful businesses. According to SOLAR-MAIT, entrepreneurs can earn between INR 5-15 lakh per month as a SOLAR-MAIT business franchisee, and independent solar partners (freelance solar advisors) can earn between INR 50,000-2.5 lakh per month.

The company's mission is to not only revolutionize the way we think about energy but also to make a positive impact on employment and entrepreneurship in India by creating an ecosystem in the rooftop solar market to address the needs of all stakeholders. As a result, SOLAR-MAIT is gaining recognition as an emerging and promising start-up in the solar industry, and Varun's vision of making solar energy accessible to all while contributing back to society and nature is becoming a reality.

For more information, please visit: https://solarmait.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

