Solis Yanmar becomes 1st Multi-national (MNC) tractor brand to reveal its tractor price on official website

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/PNN): Building a transparent environment to facilitate product purchase is the biggest aim of any business entity. Especially in the tractor industry, farmers demand new ways out for further streamlining in the agri ecosystem and need more clarity on tractor prices. Global 4WD tractor expert 'Solis Yanmar' has adopted a radical approach to take farmer's trust to new peaks altogether and has become the 1st multi-national(MNC) tractor brand in India to showcase prices on its official website. This breakthrough move in the tractor industry is led by Solis Yanmar will assure them 'Khushiyan Apki, Zimmedari Humari' and give farmers choose their favourite tractor with more transparency.

Solis Yanmar has already taken many unique steps in the tractor industry such as 'Solis Promise' offering farmers '5-year warranty and 500 hours of oil change interval'. Its new transformational step of revealing Solis Yanmar tractor prices on the website will give farmers more assurance and faith in the tractor purchase process, thereby ensuring them 'Future is Now' in the Indian tractor industry. The company has ensured price update till the variant level, so that farmers can log on to www.solis-yanmar.com to get the best possible rates directly from the company. Solis Yanmar is rapidly expanding its channel network in the country to remain closely connected with farmers. These state-of-the-art dealerships not just showcase company's advanced tractor range powered by Japanese Technology but also are well equipped with trained service personnel for quality tractor service.





Sharing his thoughts on the unique move, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Solis Yanmar journey since inception has remained extraordinary and we believe tractor purchase is one the biggest decision in a farmer's life that highly required price transparency. By revealing tractor prices on the official website, Solis Yanmar will be 1st tractor multi-national (MNC) that is leading an exciting phase of transformation in the Indian tractor industry and making sure farmers get what they truly deserve. Powered by 100 years of Japanese technology expertise, we already offer Solis Promise for supreme farmer satisfaction and are strengthening our position as the 'Global 4WD expert'. We have continued to follow our no-holds-barred approach to offer premium technology in our tractors which will ensure farmers Khushiyan Apki, Zimmedari Humari.'

