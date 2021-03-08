Solitaire Global Schools, where community service and academics go hand in hand!

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV Media): In the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Inali Foundation - an NPO that provides affordable prosthetics, got featured. Inali Foundation is a non-profit section 8 organization that was founded in 2016 to provide affordable upper limbs to those who lost them in an accident or do not have them by birth.

The majority of the patients are those who cannot afford prosthetics or medical assistance for their disability. Mayo Arm and Simple Silicon made Cosmetic Gloves are two variants of the upper limbs that Inali Foundation has distributed.

Unbeknownst to many, Solitaire Global Schools has funded Inali Foundation since its inception. At Solitaire Global Schools, utmost importance is given to academics as well as giving back to the community. The school's regular funding has enabled Inali Foundation to achieve its goals and change the lives of people forever.

The Solitaire Educational & Welfare Society has donated 11 units of prosthetics as its contribution towards the Inali Foundation and also aims to donate at least 100 more. Moreover, they plan to fully sponsor a facility for Inali Foundation to be opened for their South India Operations soon.

SGS is also the title sponsor for Street Cause - an organization that mobilizes the youth to take up several social welfare projects. Through Street Cause, students from diverse backgrounds with various ambitions come together to find solutions to the inequities in society. Currently, it is the largest student-run NGO in the state with a volunteer base of more than 2,000 and has completed more than 7,000 activities.



Afshan of Solitaire Global Schools, on receiving the award, says, "We at Solitaire Global Schools have come a long way and we believe that every Solitarian should have a world-class education. We motivate students towards IT and Sports making them stronger & better in every field of life. We focus on getting the best from our students, encouraging them towards being empathetic and be the change-makers the world needs today.

We have a yearlong program 'Coins for Change', as part of our duty to give back to society. We encourage our students to donate coins that are used to help the needy around the city. In the future, we always hope to continue this long tradition and prepare students for life."

Solitaire Global Schools has been named one of the Best Emerging Schools In Hyderabad, South Zone by Times of India. It is a school with an international outlook and by adding to its impressive growth, it has also been awarded as a Great Place to Study by Forbes India Magazine.

The reputed school aims to create a learning environment that is conducive to assisting the students and educators to be creative, capable, compassionate, and equanimous citizens of character with a global outlook. Solitaire Global Schools, over time, has become the top choice school for parents in Hyderabad owing to its constant desire to improve and impart high-quality education.

The school strives to achieve this mission with a commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment aided by the creative, inspirational team of facilitators and a relevant curriculum for the students for their present needs, future ambitions, and aspirations.

The Cambridge Pathway school has undoubtedly had a great impact and strives to further its vision of making every student a global leader. For more information visit: Solitaire Global Schools

