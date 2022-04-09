SONAE EV launches charging station in the presence of the Hon'ble Minister of Environment and Tourism, Aaditya Thackeray

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/SRV): SONAE EV, one of the upcoming electric mobility company has launched its universal charging stations for electric two-wheelers; which was recently unveiled by Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment and Tourism and Dr P Anbalagan, CEO, MIDC at Pune. Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries & Mining; Anil Parab, Hon'ble Minister of Transport; and Uday Samant, Minister of Higher & Technical Education also witnessed the demo of the charging station.



Minister, Aaditya Thackeray appreciated the design and quality of the charging station and stressed on the adoption of electric vehicles to tackle the menace of air pollution. Minister Shri Subhash Desai shed light on setting up an EV factory in MIDC, Pune and strengthening its eco-systems; while Minister, Anil Parab highlighted the aspiration of installing charging stations across all main roads. Further, Minister, Uday Samant, underlined the proposition of setting up charging stations across all colleges to accelerate EV adoption among students.

Shubham Deshmukh, Co-Founder & CEO, SONAE EV said, "It brings us immense pride and pleasure to introduce our charging stations to the people of India. With the unveiling of our charging station, we look forward to catering to the needs of EV adopters and helping in carbon neutrality. In a recent discussion with Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut, we have highlighted about solar-powered charging stations. In addition, we at SONAE EV are working on a breakthrough product that will transform the two-wheeled electric scooter segment with its power-packed performance and features. We are looking forward to launching it by the end of the year."

SONAE's charging station features the compact, portable and universal 3.3KW AC charger with a 5 Amp/15 Amp plug that can be installed on a single phase 230 Volt electric supply to power any electric two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler hassle-free. The charging station can be wall-mounted or arranged on a pedestal and displays safety features such as auto cut-off for an Over/Under Voltage situation, Over Temperature and Earth Disconnection; including an emergency stop button.



The charging stations can be accessed through QR Code, RFID Card and Bluetooth for payment on the SONAE Mobile App. Additionally, the team will be launching a hybrid variant of the charging station that will factor in a 3.3KW socket and 7.4 KW Type 2 Gun to facilitate charging for four-wheelers.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the user, SONAE EV plans to create an app that will integrate over 20 charge point operators under one roof and allow the user to easily discover, pay and charge its vehicle, with just a tap of the button. This is aimed to simplify an electric vehicle user's experience and bring them peace of mind.

The sales of electric charging stations will begin in June 2022. The company is also engaged in multiple discussions across several categories such as Government agencies, banks, educational institutes, builders, malls, restaurants, industries and warehouses for the implementation of charging stations on their premises.

Started in 2021 as a brainchild of Shubham Deshmukh, a Computer Engineer with expertise in Technology and Marketing and Abhijeet Yejge, a Mechanical Engineer with expertise in Research and Manufacturing; Pune-based SONAE EV has been working towards providing electric two-wheelers and charging solutions to its consumers. The team employs current edge technology and industry-led research to develop critical products which are reliable, safe and comfortable for its customers.

To know more, please visit: http://www.sonaeev.com/

