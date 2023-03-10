Sonalika Clocks highest ever YTD Feb'23 overall sales of 1,37,344 tractors and highest ever market share of 14.1

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): India's No1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors has always been motivated about taking reformative steps aimed at supporting farmers in addressing everyday farm requirements. Winning farmer's hearts with this symbolic outlook, Sonalika has registered its highest ever YTD Feb'23 overall sales of 1,37,344 tractors with highest ever market share of 14.1 per cent. Moving into the final stages of FY'23 with such outstanding accomplishment very well illustrates Sonalika's consistency in delivering on evolving demands with its advanced tractors and grow together with farmers.



Farming in India is full of complexities and Sonalika has remained a farmer-centric brand since its inception to maximise their income & productivity even with their limited access to resources. With record overall production of food grains season after season as well as government support, cash flows at farmer's end are expected to improve, thereby creating a good platform for upcoming seasons ahead in FY'24.

Commenting on the new achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Considering product quality as the first and foremost requirement of farmers, we have been innovating aggressively and feel overwhelmed to see a faster adoption of mechanisation by farmers. We are excited to have clocked our highest ever YTD Feb'23 overall sales of 1,37,344 tractors with growth surpassing industry and record highest ever 14.1 per cent market share. Fourth year in a row, rabi food grain production has been consistently on the rise and interestingly even its crop prices are exceeding MSP in certain markets, whereas input costs have more or less remained firm. Such conducive factors which will subsequently result in higher disposable income at farmer's end and expected to drive outlay for closely following up Kharif crop season. At Sonalika, we have robust system to forecast demand and all our strategies to harness new age technologies are aligned with farmer's on-ground requirements."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

