Sonalika introduces farmer friendly 'Sonalika Agro Solutions' Tractor and implement rental app

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Technology continues to spread its wings across the economic sectors and is gradually making its way into the agriculture ecosystem as well.

Sonalika Tractors, India's fastest growing tractor brand and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has reiterated its commitment to increase farm mechanisation through technology and digitalisation.

Sonalika has launched its new 'Sonalika Agro Solutions' tractor and implement rental app to bridge the gap between farmers and hi-tech farm machinery - from land preparations to harvesting. The platform connects the farmers with a huge range of machinery renters that offer high tech agricultural implements on rent within their vicinity. The farmers can choose from various options available as per their convenience and requirement.

'Sonalika Agro Solutions' tractor and implement rental app supports the farmers to do farming in an effective way by making the right farm machinery available at right time. This app also assists skilled operators in the area to check out employment opportunities and earn a better living for their families.

'Sonalika Agro Solutions' app will create an additional source of earning for the farmers who are owing agriculture implements as they can register themselves as freelancer renter.



This app can be downloaded easily from 'Google PlayStore' without much hassle. Also, registration on this app is free of cost and anybody can register to avail unique services from Sonalika. There is also a tele customer support team to assist farmers with the registration process, in case of any assistance.

Sharing his thoughts on the new business initiative, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "Sonalika Tractors has been spearheading technology innovation and its introduction in India for farmers in an affordable way. Sonalika is committed to making the farm mechanisation easily accessible to farmers. In this era of digitalisation, we have launched 'Sonalika Agro Solutions' app especially for tractor and implement rental, through which the farmers can check advanced farm machinery available nearby as per their crop requirements through their smart phones. This app will provide a platform for enlisting the tractors/implements on rent or availing the same on rent by the respective interested farmers. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen us for contributing to Niti-Aayog for its inspirational project of doubling the farmers' income and launching this app is yet another step towards our commitment to increase farm mechanisation in an affordable way."

Equipment owners/service providers and farmers that will hire equipment on rent or avail any kind of services by using the 'Agro Solutions' tractor and implement rental app would not be required to pay any service charges to Agro Solutions/International Tractors Limited.

Alongside, Sonalika Group is aggressively developing a pool of skilled operators who possess knowledge of operating high end machinery e.g. harvesters, planters, balers, hay rakes, etc. and wish to offer their services, thereby creating jobs in the market.

