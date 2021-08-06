Sonalika launches an Edu-tech Platform 'Sonalika e-Gurukul' for rural children

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): After clocking an unprecedented Q1 performance in FY'22, Sonalika Tractors has further capitalised on its strong momentum built to register yet another robust performance.

India's fastest growing brand and the No. 1 exports brand from the country, Sonalika has registered 10,756 overall tractor sales in July'21 and raced ahead by 5.2%.

Second year in a row, the monsoon has put up a dominant show across the country and has once again brought respite for the rural economy that largely depends on rains for healthy agri-sector performance. Sonalika's dynamic performance is powered its new-age tractor portfolio that is fully equipped with advanced technologies to take farmers towards farm prosperity.

Sharing his thoughts, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said, "Farmers are like family to us and we are honour-bound to respect this relationship. Our insights state that in rural areas, children often don't have access to newer tools of education compared to their urban counterparts. We have worked on this insight to launch our new infotainment channel on Youtube 'Sonalika e-Gurukul'. This channel has been especially curated for rural children to provide them access to interesting facts & knowledge and take their imagination to a new level altogether. Through Sonalika e-Gurukul, we remain committed to bring fun and interesting ways of learning for children to ensure their continuous mental and emotional learning."



He added, "Sonalika's DNA to keep farmer's needs at the core and innovate aggressively to overcome the challenges faced by them has lead us to register this tremendous performance. I want to thank farmers for their unshakeable faith in our customised heavy duty tractor range. This faith has made us grow stronger and faster as we have registered 5.2% growth in July'21 with 10,756 overall tractor sales. The monsoon has registered a good show across the country and with dynamically changing agri-requirements of farmers, there is surge in demand for advanced tractors with customized crop centric solutions. Sonalika Tractors is fully geared up to launch newer tractors with trailblazing technologies that will redefine how the industry operates & help farmers to earn more. Increasing farmer's productivity and income remains imperative for us and we will continue to be No. 1 in introducing maximum new products in FY'22 as well."

Sonalika deeply understands rural geography and the crop specific requirements of farmers, as it remains closely connected with them across 130 countries in the world. The unique approach drives the company to develop customised tractors and implements that are manufactured at the Sonalika's World No. 1 tractor manufacturing facility at Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Further taking its commitment for the society to a new level, Sonalika has recently launched an interactive YouTube channel - 'Sonalika e-Gurukul'. The new infotainment-based channel 'Sonalika e-Gurukul' will ensure continuous knowledge growth for children of rural areas as well as speed up their learning about different aspects of this world.

