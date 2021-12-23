Sonalika launches CRDs Technology in Tiger DI 75 4WD at an Introductory price range of Rs. 11-11.2 lacs

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Commemorating the 'Kisan Diwas' in year 2021, Sonalika Tractors has launched its most advanced Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor with superior CRDs (Common Rail Diesel System) technology for introductory price range of Rs. 11-11.2 lacs.

Designed to deliver industry-first dual benefit of power and economy, the Tiger 75 4WD with CRDs technology complies with Trem IV emission norms and offers power of 75 HP & economy of 65 HP tractor just with a touch of a button.

Alongside, Sonalika has also introduced the Tiger DI 65 4WD tractor which has been customised with twin benefit to deliver 65 HP power and economy of 55 HP tractor. Sonalika was the pioneer from India to introduce newer technology like CRDi complying with the European and American emission norms back in year 2016.

Sharing his thoughts on company's commitment towards farmers, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, "Our farmers put in praiseworthy efforts every single day and on the Kisan Diwas, we are launching our most advanced Tiger DI 75 4WD tractor with powerful & fuel efficient CRDs - a technologically advanced system that delivers twin benefit of power and economy. Inspired by the sole belief of delivering farm prosperity in an affordable way, every new technology innovation at Sonalika is built with a clear focus to deliver outstanding performance for higher farmer productivity. Our latest Tiger 75 4WD tractor complies with Trem IV emission norms and offers the power of 75HP tractor and fuel efficiency of 65 HP tractor. Equipped with segment defining features such as highest torque & speed, the new Tiger DI 75 and Tiger DI 65 launch is a mark of honour by Sonalika Tractors towards farmers for their hard work and passion. Back in 2016, we were the pioneer from India to introduce newer technology like CRDi complying with the European and American emission and we will continue to introduce cutting edge technologies for farmers in India as well as abroad. Both new tractors will play a vital role in steering ambitious farmers towards a better tomorrow and further accentuate Sonalika's heavy duty tractor range for 'Leading Agri Evolution."

One of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No. 1 exports brand from the country, Sonalika Tractors has designed the Tiger series in Europe that has already been winning farmer's hearts across regions since its launch in 2019. Both the new models will be available in 4W and 2W drive versions and boast of premium technologies such as 12+12 shuttle tech transmission and 5G hydraulic control system. CRDs tractors built with legendary Sonalika power as well as intelligent features will drive farm mechanisation growth for next gen customers.

Both the Tiger DI 75 and Tiger DI 65 tractors will be equipped with 'Sky Smart' telematics - that brings in unique features such as engine immobilizer, real-time support for reduced breakdown time, vehicle geo-fencing and tracking along with others. Banking on the farmer's valuable feedback, Sonalika's R&D experts have developed CRDs technology to deliver up to 10% higher fuel efficiency for affordable farming and will also support Sonalika Tractors to comply with the upcoming Trem Stage IV emission norms in future.

Specifications of Tiger DI 75 and Tiger DI 65 that make the tractors unique:

Equipped with 4,712 cc CRDs engine each, the Tiger DI 75 delivers 290 Nm torque and Tiger DI 65 delivers 258 Nm torque, which is the highest in their respective categories. The engine is coupled to a superior 12+12 shuttle tech transmission to ensure smooth gear shifting and fatigue free driving for long working hours, thereby resulting in higher productivity for farmers. The Tiger DI 75 delivers a top speed of 40 kmph and Tiger DI 65 tractor delivers a top speed of 35.65 kmph, which makes both tractors fastest in their respective segments.

Taking forward the legacy of Sonalika Tiger series, the new tractors feature twin barrel headlamps with DRL, LED DRL tail light and a stylish front grille with chrome finish. The deluxe seat with 4-way adjustment and fully digital CAN-based instrument cluster support farmers for longer working hours. The 5G hydraulic control valve offers 130 auto depth settings and high lift capacity of 2,200 kg for easy lifting of heavy equipment's & attachments. These new tractors are also engineered with special speed gears to be suitable for over 30 applications including 4 MB plough, mulcher, reaper, 12-ft harrow, rotavator, baler, tractor mounted combined harvester (TMCH) et al.



Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 12 lakh+ customers.

Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70+ implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute for the inspirational project of Niti-Aayog to double the farmer's income in the country by 2022.

No.1 Heavy Duty Customised Crop Solutions

Sonalika tractor portfolio is customised as per the needs is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for better total cost of ownership and experience. Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40HP segment to achieve the leadership position.

As the farm mechanisation expert, Sonalika Agro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post harvesting operations including residue management. Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers an access to advanced agri machinery on rent, thereby aims to increase farm output in a cost effective way. The company has introduced 'Agro Solutions' app for easy access of requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country.

No.1 Exports Brand from India

Sonalika is the No. 1 Exports brand from India and is proudly associated with 1.5 lakh customers in markets outside India, a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 130 countries. Having a 100% presence across all European countries, our tractors are successfully operated by more than 20,000 satisfied customers in diversified European conditions. Sonalika has also set up a spare parts centre in Germany that caters to the regional requirements with an aim to provide better service and customer satisfaction.

The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customised farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications. The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes in the making of a tractor and is powered by robotic as well as automation.

Sonalika has bagged the 'Iconic Brand of the Year' award by The Economic Times three years in a row (2017-2019), and 'Global Innovations Leadership Award' by Agriculture Today in 2018 & 2019. Sonalika Vice Chairman, A.S. Mittal has been felicitated with the 'Business Leader Of The Year 2018-2019' award by BTVi.

