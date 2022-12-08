Sonalika powers ahead to record fastest-ever 1 lakh cumulative tractor sales in 8 months of FY'23

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/PNN): The largest tractor exports brand from India, Sonalika Tractors has always remained buckled up with its advanced technological marvels that deliver unmatched performance. Riding its region-centric approach, Sonalika Tractors has sailed past its fastest-ever 1 lakh cumulative tractor sales in just 8 months of FY'23. This includes a vivid 11.2 per cent YTD growth recorded during Apr-Nov'22, thereby beating est. 8.8 per cent YTD industry growth during the period. Fast forwarding its sales performance year after year, Sonalika has been clocking 1 lakh tractor sales for the last 6 years now (FY'18 - FY'23).



The magnificent feat of 1 lakh tractor sales was achieved by Sonalika Tractors for the first time in FY'18 in 12 months. Its team's meticulous planning & customised product portfolio has enabled the company to improvise the records further in the current financial year, and it is a testimony of having its strategic initiatives in the right direction. Be it superior product or processes, every move that Sonalika makes is engineered to be focused its mission to ensure affordable farm prosperity for all its customers.

Sharing his thoughts on the exemplary performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "I feel overwhelmed to share that we have recorded our fastest ever 1 lakh tractor sales in just 8 months, which is powered by our deep market understanding and impeccable farmer connect. From aiming at 50,000 tractor sales at one time, to clock 1 lakh tractor sales consistently for last 6 years advocates that we have been delivering on our promises throughout our journey in India - the world's largest tractor market - as well as across the world. Farmers have been now steadily accepting that farm mechanisation is the way forward towards higher productivity and consistent income in existing agri ecosystem. Subsequently, product upgrades today are not limited to festive season only and there has been a considerable decrease in product replacement cycle as well. We are thankful to all our customers for the trust and will make sure that we keep delivering on our commitments for farmers across the world."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

