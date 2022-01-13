Sonalika records overall tractor sales of 1,05,250; crosses 1 lakh sales mark in just 9 months of FY'22

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's top tractor exports brand and country's leading tractor manufacturer, Sonalika Tractors has always caught hold of the real market pulse and capitalised on hidden market opportunities to ensure the committed plans.

Carrying forward the strong momentum built throughout FY'21, Sonalika Tractors has breached past 1 lakh tractor sales mark in just 9 months (April-Dec'21) of FY'22, thereby charting the path to a new paradigm in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sonalika has also entered the coveted club of 25,000+ export tractor sales in 9 months, a unique feat which remains a distant dream for many companies globally. Sonalika has further extended its lead in exports with 3,432 tractor sales & 31.2% market share in December'21, which is nearly double over the nearest No. 2 brand.



Cumulatively, Sonalika has sold 1,05,250 tractors in Apr-Dec'21. Year after year, Sonalika Tractors has been fast forwarding its sales performance of crossing 1 lakh tractors mark. The company has been manoeuvring through toughest of COVID-19 waves while addressing farmer's critical requirements with superior technology powered tractors & implements. This also includes the recently launched Sonalika Tiger DI 75 4W CRDs tractor that delivers twin benefits in one tractor - the power of 75 HP tractor and fuel economy of 65 HP tractor.

Sharing his viewpoint on the remarkable achievement, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, "It gives me great pleasure to announce that we have created a new record sales performance to breach the 1 lakh tractor sales mark in just 9 months of FY'22. Month after month, our strong focus on our mission and persistent approach of closely working with farmers while addressing their diverse needs, has enabled us to clock the extraordinary record 1,05,250 overall tractor sales within 9 months of FY'22 (April-Dec'21).

Moreover, we stand strong as No.1 exports brand from India as we have proudly entered the coveted club of 25,000 tractor exports in FY'22, with three months still left to attain the unimaginable feat. As we embark upon new journey in year 2022, we have the set our strategies right - superior product, robust processes and a dynamic team that will surely support us to stay focussed on our mission to deliver affordable farm prosperity."

