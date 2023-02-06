Sonalika records Sturdy 26 per cent domestic growth to clock 9,741 tractor sales and beat industry growth in Jan'23

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's No. 1 tractor exports brand, Sonalika Tractors has fast-forwarded its exquisite journey in FY'23 with a new record performance and registered a staggering 26 per cent domestic growth to clock 9,741 overall tractor sales in January'23. Largely powered by its recent unprecedented step of revealing tractor prices on official website and a transformational customer-centric approach, this staggering achievement by Sonalika marks the grand opening of the year 2023 and has direction for the company for the rest of the year. The staggering performance has also enabled the company to beat industry growth and reflects on its strenuous efforts to reach 1,28,190 YTD tractor sales (Apr'22-Jan'23).

Sonalika has continued to win farmer's trust with its unique approach over the years and provide easy access of superior technologies to farmers across the globe. The company has further capitalised on favourable market conditions such as record wheat acreage and construction activities which are on full swing in India. Deepening its commitments further to support agri-ecosystem month after month, Sonalika is fully geared up to meet the ever-changing needs of the farmers along with reliable affordability and ensure exponential income growth.



Speaking on this stupendous achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, "Farmers are considered to be the 'annadata' of our country and are a source of inspiration for all of us as they work selflessly and tirelessly every single day to feed such a vast, populous country like India. Innovating for their prosperity and increased income is something we religiously follow at Sonalika Tractors and our unique approach is deeply inscribed in our DNA."

He added, "Along with launching innovative products, we also keep taking unique initiatives such as revealing tractor prices on website that indeed has created a kind of revolution among farming community as we have been witnessing huge influx on our website as well as dealerships. This approach has addressed a big issue for farmers and by ensuring such transparency in tractor buying process on our already robust product portfolio, we have been further reinforcing farmer's trust in our brand. This has enabled us to clock a sturdy 26 per cent domestic growth to beat industry growth and clock 9,741 overall tractor sales in Jan'23. Our YTD growth trajectory has reached 1,28,190 tractor sales which is inspiring for us to remain committed towards farmers and develop a world-class product portfolio for their prosperous future."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

