Sonalika vaccinates 100 percent of its workforce, sets up 3 PSA oxygen plants in hospitals across New Delhi and Mohali

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): COVID-19 cases in India have been gradually coming down, especially in the northern states of India, however, the situation still remains harrowing in other parts of the country.

The tough times continue to haunt the society as a whole and Sonalika Tractors has reiterated its call of collaborative efforts from everyone capable - be it individuals, industrialists or corporates to join the movement in preparing the nation for medical emergencies.

India's fastest growing tractor brand and the No. 1 Exports brand from the country, Sonalika Tractors came forward in April'21 to announce a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive for 100% of its workforce and in just two months, the company has achieved its mission.

Under the fully sponsored drive by the company, all of Sonalika's family members have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine moving as per plan at the Pan India level. The vaccination drive will continue until the company administers second dose of the workforce as per government policies and fully ensure their health safety.

In the month of May'21, Sonalika Tractors remained committed towards the farming community amidst the challenging situations and connected with farmers through every route possible to address their queries - be it new tractors or service related. Overall, Sonalika has sold overall 8876 tractors in May'21 with 14.1% overall market share.

Sharing his thoughts on the vaccination drive, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "We at Sonalika stand committed towards the society while offering full-fledged support even during the toughest situations such as the pandemic or address critical requirements of farmers."

We continued to remain connected with farmers through every possible avenue to address their queries - be it new tractors or service related. As state wise lockdowns continue to disrupt economic activities and customer's sentiments across segments, tractor industry has also got impacted leading to sluggish demand. Overall we have recorded 8876 tractors sales in May'21 amidst the state wise lockdowns and restricted dealership operations.

Since the inception of the 2nd wave of pandemic, we have undertaken slew of initiatives that has been rolled out to support the society as well as our farmers to win over the challenging situation.

1. Community

Set up of PSA oxygen plant at St Stephen's hospital. This in addition to the COVID-19 isolation ward set up last year by Sonalika at the hospital, along with other support measures cumulatively amounting to estimated Rs 1.6 crores.

2 PSA oxygen plants at the District Hospitals in Mohali for regular availability of oxygen and further boost the state government's effort to fight back COVID-19.



Arranged 1,000 oxygen cylinders worth Rs. 1 crore for adequate supply of medical oxygen in state hospitals under successful 'Mission Fateh-2' under Corona Mukt Punjab Abhiyan launched by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Provided oxygen concentrate worth Rs. 40 lakhs to the Red Cross Society, Ropar, Punjab.

2. Customers

Extension of primary warranty by two months for all farmers whose tractor warranty is expiring between May 1 to June 30, 2021, thereby assuring peace of mind to farmers.

Home delivery of tractors

3. Channel partner's family

Extended financial support of up to Rs. 2 lakhs in case of death of any dealer employee due to COVID-19 along with medical assistance of up to Rs. 25,000 for expense related to COVID-19.

4. Workforce

100% workforce vaccinated within two months.

We truly believe that every little effort counts and therefore, everyone capable - be it individuals, industrialists or corporates - should join the movement in preparing the nation for medical emergencies. Sonalika will continue to offer unwavering support to empower the society in remaining safe and urges all to take vaccination, follow COVID-19 protocols with masks and social distancing to curb the pandemic wave.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

