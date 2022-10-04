Song 'Sarpat' from Umesh Shukla's Chakki's featuring Indian Ocean band releases today

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Sarpat, the first song from Chakki, has been released and it has the magic that you expect from the Indian Ocean band.

This is also special because of the collaboration of Indian Ocean with Piyush Mishra who has written the lyrics of 'Sarpat'. Both collaborated last for film Black Friday 15 years back. While the composition will remind you of the trademark songs of Indian Ocean known for Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai and Mehengaai Daayan Khaye Jaat Hai, the beautiful and relatable lyrics are cherry on top.

"The film is about the struggle of a common man and the lyrics perfectly convey those emotions." Says director Satish Munda.

While the video features Indian Ocean band members, the visuals also show the protagonist's (Rahul Bhat) life going upside down with an electricity bill of 1.6 Lakhs and there on his struggles with the system where no one seems to be helping the common man.



The song will definitely become another anthem, a satire talking about the turbulent life of the middle class in the country.

The song also shows the strata of society and how the people in power are always exploiting the weaker ones. The song released on Zee Music.

https://youtu.be/5-B13trQ5LA

Chakki presented by Umesh Shukla, directed by Satish Munda stars Rahul Bhat and Priya Bapat in lead roles. Produced by Bharat Ninderwal under his banner Ninderwal Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Is slated to release on 7th October theatrically. The film is being distributed by Shiladitya Bora's Platoon Distribution.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

