Sonu Nigam launches Ritu Johri's album The Immortals featuring late Ravindra Jain's songs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI/PNN): Ravindra Jain was a prolific composer, lyricist and singer whose fan base continues to be strong as ever.

His music in films like Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Geet Gaata Chal (1975), Chitchor (1976), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Henna (1991), Vivah (2016), etc and in TV shows like Ramayana (1987), Shri Krishna (1993) etc. was loved by listeners of all ages.

The talented artist passed away on October 9, 2015, and his fans would be happy to know that the recently released album will feature songs penned by Ravindra Jain.

Titled The Immortals, the album comprises Ghazals, all of which are written by Ravindra Jain, and are sung by the acclaimed and talented singer, Ritu Johri. The Immortals consists of 5 ghazals, namely 'Bebasi De Gaya', 'Umar Bhar Imtihan Leti Hai', 'Ab Jo Zindagani Hai', 'Jhoothe Ko Bhi Woh Haal Mera' and 'Jin Par Ghazal Kahein'. Ritu has crooned all ghazals, with music composed by Shiv Rajoria.

The Immortals was launched by none other than the iconic singer Sonu Nigam. Sonu Nigam has also been a huge admirer of Ravindra Jain and when he was asked to do the launch, he was more than happy to do so.



Ritu Johri says, "It's while working on my doctorate in Music that I became close to Dadu (Ravindra Jain) and got the opportunity of becoming a part of their family. He and his wife, Divya Jain, have played an important role in my life. I'll always be indebted to them."

The music video of 'Bebasi De Gaya' has been released on Ritu Johri official YouTube Channel. It features Ritu Johri singing the ghazal while Ravindra Jain's wife Divya Jain remembers her deceased husband while going through old photographs. On this Ritu Johri states, "Divya Jain ji is a lovely person, just like her husband. She was sweet enough to feature in the music video. The theme of the music video was such that she couldn't refuse the chance to feature in it. I am sure she must be overwhelmed going through the old photographs while filming the ghazal. A big Thank You to her for being a part of this special video!"

Ritu Johri is also confident that the lyrics of the ghazals, penned by Ravindra Jain, will touch the hearts of the listeners.

In 2010, Ritu Johri's debut album named Begani was released by Vision Corporation with Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali. Recently, she has released another ghazal album with versatile singer Roop Kumar Rathod, named Perception.

