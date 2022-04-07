Sonu Sood is APAR Industries' new brand ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): APAR Industries today announced Sonu Sood as its Brand Ambassador. APAR is a highly trusted manufacturer and supplier of conductors, transmission cables, speciality oils, polymers and lubricants not only in India but in over 125 countries with the philosophy and tagline to provide "Tomorrow's solutions today". Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador will communicate the goodness of the APAR brand to its customers and constituents.

Sonu Sood is known for his strong prowess in acting, philanthropy and for being a wonderful and trusted human being. This matches perfectly with the ethos of APAR.

Kushal Desai (Chairman & Managing Director, APAR Industries), shared that, "We're thrilled to have Sonu Ji as the face of our brand. We believe that his ideals and our brand fit perfectly well together. The Sonu Sood Foundation and Sonu Ji's generous contributions toward the welfare of society and the common man during the pandemic are commendable."

APAR Industries and the Desai family have a strong tradition of giving back to society through various initiatives such as the Dr N.D. Desai multi-speciality hospital offering 400 beds and free services to thousands of patients daily. Kushal Desai is the President of the Dharmsinh Desai University, Dr NDD Heart Hospital, both in Nadiad and the Annamrita Foundation, a midday meal that distributes over 1.2 million meals to children across the country amongst other notable contributions.

It is the mindset of philanthropy and giving back to society that makes APAR Industries and Sonu Sood the right fit.

Sonu Sood, on signing up as the face of the APAR brand, said, "I am delighted to be working with the APAR Industries group. I am honoured to be part of the APAR family as I am their first brand ambassador in the 63 years of their existence of being known as a highly trusted manufacturer and supplier of conductors, transmission cables, speciality oils, polymers and lubricants not only in India but in over 125 countries. Their innovative products are futuristic and reliable and they have been able to excel at what they do, relentless innovators and constantly pushing themselves to discover, perfect and deliver, tomorrow's solutions today."

Shashi Amin, CEO Cable Solutions, added, "We are certain that Sonu Sood as a brand ambassador, who stands for strength and integrity, will help us further win the hearts of the nation and allow us to serve them with our unique products."



APAR's flagship brand "APAR Anushakti" is the most unique house wire in the market, powered by Electron Beam technology which gives the product 50 years of life, flame retardant, heat resistance at 105oC, short circuit and melt resistant features. Launched in 2017 APAR Anushakti has grown in the South and West markets.

APAR's vision is that by March 2024 APAR Anushakti will be present pan India, selling over 500 crores, and hopes to serve the market nationwide with their promise of "Iss Taar Ki Shakti APAR".

APAR Industries was started in 1958, in India. Over 60 years later, we have grown into a diversified billion dollar company, and expanded to over 125 countries as a highly trusted manufacturer and supplier of conductors, a wide variety of cables, speciality oils, polymers and lubricants. At APAR, we have been able to excel at what we do because of who we are: relentless innovators who are constantly pushing ourselves to discover, perfect and deliver tomorrow's solutions today.

For more details, please visit www.apar.com.

For quick updates follow us on

Facebook - www.facebook.com/AparIndustriesLtd

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/aparindustrieslimited

Twitter - twitter.com/AparIndustries

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

