Sony expands vlogging line-up with new ZV-1F, the vlog camera that boosts creative power

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony today announced the new vlog camera ZV-1F. Packed with creative power, easy-to-use vlogging functions, advanced connectivity, and eco-friendly features, it is the new go-to camera for vloggers and creators who want to capture stunning stills and videos. The pocket-size camera has been optimised for vlogging with Sony's latest technology to make content stand out.

"ZV-1F is a compact camera designed to elevate the vlogging experience of next-gen content creators. With ever-increasing demand for high-quality content, creators need an all-in-one camera that delivers superior quality output whilst being easy to use and designed specifically for wireless content sharing. We have also incorporated eco-friendly features in the ZV-1F with an aim to achieve a zero environmental footprint as sustainability is one of the key focus areas for Sony," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business, Sony India.

1. Ultra-wide-angle 20 mm[i] prime lens, ideal for group selfies and background scenery

The ZV-1F has been designed to let the subject shine in any scene with an ultra-wide 20mm prime lens for optimum selfie shooting and wide field of view to capture more background. The vlog camera also offers background bokeh in both stills and video to further highlight the subject or create a softer look.

2. Vari-angle LCD for selfies

The ZV-1F has been designed for total ease of use, so that vloggers can focus on content capture and intuitively use the camera without difficulty. Weighing only approx. 229g[ii] it is compact and lightweight enough for everyday use and can be carried everywhere. It also features a Vari-Angle LCD touch screen with features and settings changed by touch, including the ability to zoom[iii], so operation is instinctive. The new vlog camera includes a Bokeh Switch button to allow users to quickly switch between background bokeh when they want to highlight the face and without, even whilst recording video. It also features a Product Showcase setting to allow users to seamlessly shift focus between face and products - perfect for reviews. The ZV-1F also features a self-timer[iv] and recording lamp to make video content even easier to capture.

3. ZV-1F accurately captures your skin tone, ensuring you a healthy and natural look

With the 'Soft Skin Effect' option the camera smooths and reduces wrinkles when shooting video and creates a natural skin tone effect for stills. Face Priority AE automatically adjusts the brightness when shooting so that faces can be captured with optimal brightness, even in situations where the light changes.

4. 425 contrast-detection AF frame points for high-precision focusing

The ZV-1F also boasts high precision focusing and Eye AF for both humans and animals[v] which allows the autofocus to fix tenaciously on the face and eyes without getting diverted by other subjects. Users can easily change subjects via the camera's touchscreen. What's more, when shooting video, image stabilisation is available in Active Mode[vi] (electronic) to ensure footage is steady and smooth when walking. The newly available Creative Look function gives users several preset options to create desired atmospheres in both stills and video with differences in tone, brightness, colour depth and more. A total of 10 modes are available to enhance creativity and allows users to share content immediately with no need for editing. The ZV-1F also features S&Q mode[vii] to shoot in both slow motion at 5 x slower speed[viii] and quick motion at 60 x faster[ix] hyper lapse speed to achieve a desired effect.

5. Wind screen for clear voice recording outdoors

In addition to stills and video, high-quality sound is vital to capture perfect content. Wind screen provides clear voice recording and reduced noise in windy outdoor conditions.

6. Built-in Directional 3-Capsule Mic for high quality audio

ZV-1F has an in-built Directional 3-Capsule Mic which ensures high quality sound for your videos.

7. Connectivity and Accessories

The new vlog camera, ZV-1F, has been optimised for use with a smartphone. Sony's new smartphone app Imaging Edge Mobile Plus™ [x] allows users to connect to the camera via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and transfer images and video. Content captured can be easily transferred to a smartphone and then uploaded to social platforms. Users can even mark shots for posting on social using shot marks[xi] during shooting or on the camera. Additionally, users can cut out and transfer specific 15, 30, or 60 second[xii] marked clips to their smartphone and post directly to social without the need to edit the length to suit the platform. The Imaging Edge Mobile Plus™ app also allows users to control many of the camera's settings like date, time and area as well as software updates and support guides. It can also operate the ZV-1F remotely and display battery level and remaining storage capacity. Users can even use the ZV-1F as a high-quality live-streaming device[xiii]. With an appropriate video conference application or similar software, the ZV-1F can function as a high-performance web camera when connected to a computer or smartphone via USB[xiv].

The ZV-1F is compatible with the GP-VPT2BT[xv] Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander which offers cable-free control of zoom, recording and more, and expands into a mini-tripod for stable hands-free shots. An external microphone can also be easily attached to the accessory shoe[xvi] for clear sound recording.

8. Supporting a Sustainable Future

The ZV-1F was designed with environmentally friendly features and technology to ensure a sustainable future. Recycled materials[xvii] including SORPLASTM[xviii] are used in both the camera body and bundled accessories like the newly developed wind screen[xix] that have been adapted to maintain performance. Plant-based non-woven fabrics are used for product bags to reduce plastic packaging.

Price and Availability

The ZV-1F will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 6th April 2023 onwards.



In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha.



For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses.

Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services. www.sony.co.in.

[i] 35mm format equivalent

[ii] Approx. 229g (8.1oz.) body only /Approx. 256g (9.1oz.) with battery and memory card included

[iii] Users can select from zooms of 1.0/1.5/2.0/4.0x to quickly change the angle of view. In FHD, zooms of 1.5x and 2.0x use Clear Image Zoom and 4.0x uses digital zoom; in 4K, 1.5x uses Clear Image Zoom and 2.0x and 4.0x use digital zoom

[iv] Not available when shooting movie in still image mode by pressing MOVIE button

[v] Still images only. Does not work with all types of animal

[vi] Slight image crop in Active Mode. Active Mode is not available when recording frame rate is 120 (100) p for normal movies and frame rate is 120 (100) fps for S&Q

[vii] The recording format in S&Q mode is XAVC S HD. Sound recording is not possible. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC card is required. UHS speed class 3 or higher is required for 100 Mbps recording

[viii] S&Q mode recording at 120 fps (frame rate) 24p (recording frame rate).

[ix] S&Q mode recording at 1 fps (frame rate) 60p (recording frame rate).

[x] The Imaging Edge Mobile Plus app can be downloaded from the following site. Please use Imaging Edge Mobile Plus Ver. 1.0 or later. www.sony.net/ca

[xi] Two types of shot marks: Shot Mark1 and Shot Mark2

[xii] Depending on where the shot mark is added, the length of the cut-out video may be shorter than the set length.

[xiii] When streaming via USB, the resolution is 1280 x 720 and the frame rate is 30 fps

[xiv] When streaming via USB, the resolution is 1280 x 720 and the frame rate is 30 fps. To use this function, the OS on the PC or smartphone side must support UVC/UAC. When connecting to a mobile device equipped with a USB Type-C(R) port, please use a commercially available USB cable or terminal conversion adapter.

[xv] Sold separately

[xvi] Since this model's accessory shoe does not have electronic contacts, it does not support operation of an external flash, audio input, etc

[xvii] Recycled materials may not be available, depending on the time of production.

[xviii] "SORPLAS" is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation. "SORPLAS" is a sustainable flame-retardant plastic developed and provided by Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

[xix] The wind screen fibres are made exclusively from recycled polyester. Recycled polyester may not be available, depending on the time of production

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

