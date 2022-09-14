Sony India announces BRAVIA XR 85X95K 4K Mini LED, Featuring innovative XR backlight master drive technology

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India today launched the all-new 216 cm (85) television under its BRAVIA XR X95K Mini LED series. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the TV encompasses XR Backlight Master Drive, that precisely controls the latest generation Mini LED backlight for incredible brightness. The newly launched TV has an unprecedented dynamic range with incredibly dazzling lights and deep blacks, authentically delivering the creator's true intent.

Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR thinks like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content

The new BRAVIA XR 85X95K television takes the vision and sound to the next level with Cognitive Processor XR™. The revolutionary processor on Sony BRAVIA XR™ TVs reproduces content the way humans see and hear for an incredibly lifelike experience. It understands how the human eye focuses, cross analysing images to give real life depth, extraordinary contrast and beautifully vivid colours. The television offers exceptional contrast from a 4K Mini LED screen that's expertly controlled by our unique XR Backlight Master Drive technology to deliver dynamic range like never before. See incredibly deep blacks and dazzling lights, as well as beautifully natural mid tones, without flare or halos around highlights.

Experience incredible depth with intense contrast and brightness with BRAVIA XR Mini LED with XR Backlight Master Drive

The BRAVIA XR 85X95K television comprises a unique XR Backlight Master Drive, that utilises a unique local dimming algorithm to control thousands of tiny, high-dense Mini LEDs with absolute precision and independence. It focuses light for maximum brightness almost without flare or halos around highlights. Scenes are full of dazzling lights, deep blacks and natural mid tones.

XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster combined to express billions of accurate colours with exceptional black contrast

Powered by our Cognitive Processor XR™, XR Triluminos Pro enables 85 X95K to access over a billion colours and reproduce each one with the subtle differences seen in the real world. Together with our wide colour gamut panel and human-centric processor, it can detect colour from saturation, hue and brightness to deliver natural shades in every detail. By precisely balancing light output across the screen, dimming some areas and boos ting others, XR Contrast Booster adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. As bright areas are brighter and dark areas darker, scenes look more real with extra depth and detail.

With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion clarity enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

The 85X95K television encompasses XR 4K upscaling technology so that you can enjoy entertainment close to 4K quality, whatever the content or source. The Cognitive Processor XR™ accesses a vast amount of data, intelligently recreating lost textures and detail for real world pictures. With OLED XR Motion Clarity technology powered by the Cognitive Processor XR™, the television combats blur by detecting and cross analyzing key visual elements on successive frames. It creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones so you can enjoy smooth and clear action, even in fast-moving sequences.

Enjoy best-in-class gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode

The BRAVIA XR 85X95K is a giant gaming machine loaded with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode, you will have the advantage in shooting, sports and high-performance games with instant on-screen action. HDMI 2.1 has higher speed and enables more resolution, data handling and added features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM. Auto Game Mode, the TV automatically switches into Game mode to minimise input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5® consoles, it switches back to Standard Mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes so that you enjoy ultra-smooth gaming, with clear movement.

Introducing Award Winning BRAVIA CORE, enjoy the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps on BRAVIA XR TVs

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded exclusively available in BRAVIA XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 5 current releases and classic blockbusters films, and 12 months unlimited streaming of top movies. With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream™ and IMAX® Enhanced, everything you watch is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.

X-Anti Reflection minimises reflection and X-Wide Angle™ technology provides vivid real-world colours from any angle

It's sometimes difficult to watch dark movies in a bright room due to screen reflection. The 85X95K comes loaded with X-Anti Reflection reduces glare caused by sun or lamp light so you can see pure blacks in brightness and enjoy clear pictures without distraction. With 85X95K watching TV from the sides is now as satisfying as from the centre. Sony's original optical design to control light from the backlight, the X-Wide Angle panel ensures colours stay true from wherever you're watching.

Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM (CES 2022 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree) including gesture control, proximity alert and Ambient Optimisation Pro'

Connect your BRAVIA XR 85X95K with BRAVIA CAM, sold separately, for an even more immersive viewing experience. BRAVIA CAM recognizes where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so they're just right. You can also enjoy an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including Gesture control, proximity alert, power saving, optimization, video chat and much more.



Create your own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode

For the ultimate in picture quality, the 85X95K pairs the brilliance of 4K clarity with the brightness, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR). It features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so that one can enjoy cinematic thrills at home. Dolby Vision brings scenes vividly to life for authentic viewing, while Dolby Atmos fills the room with immersive surround sound. With IMAX Enhanced this TV reproduces all the drama and excitement of the director's imagination. Enjoy Netflix content in spectacular studio quality, just as the creator intended. Developed specifically for Netflix content, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode works together with the ambient light optimization feature of BRAVIA XR TV to immerse you in your favourite shows by optimising the picture brightness based on your room lighting conditions

Enjoy picture and sound in complete harmony as screen is the speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling

The Acoustic Multi-Audio™ technology in 85X95K includes sound positioning tweeters to ensure high frequency sounds come from the right place in the scene, precisely matching what's on screen. These sound positioning tweeters precisely manage sound positioning in high tone areas for enhanced realism, while left and right subwoofers deliver powerful bass wherever you place your television. With BRAVIA XR™, everything you watch gets the true surround sound treatment. XR Surround virtually creates surround sound from the sides and vertically using just the TV speakers, so you can experience 3D audio without the need for in-ceiling or up-firing speakers.

Supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto calibration technology

BRAVIA XR 85X95K television comes loaded with ambient optimization technology with light sensor which automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones so you get the perfect view. No matter where you're sitting, this TV detects your position and optimises sound, so you'll enjoy the same sound quality as if you'r e sitting right in front of the TV. Sound can change depending on your room environment. Curtains, for example, absorb sound while objects in front of the TV can disturb the passage of sound, compromising the quality of what you hear. This TV detects objects and reproduces sound that's enhanced and optimised to your room.

Enjoy superfluid Google TV user interface with hands free voice search offering endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Now seamlessly integrate Google TV and bring together more than 700,000 movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organize seamlessly. With BRAVIA XR OLED X95K, browse content from across your apps, intelligently organized just for you. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from their phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place.

Apple Home Kit and AirPlay support seamlessly integrates your Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with your OLED TV for effortless content streaming. Share your content on the big screen or control your TV with this latest feature support. With hands-free voice control built into Sony's Google TVs, you can set aside the remote and just use your voice to search for entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and smart home devices. All you need is to say, "OK Google, turn on the TV" or "OK Google, what should I watch?" and see it happening.

Minimalist One Slate design and Three-way stand provides a truly immersive big screen viewing experience without distraction

Our minimalist one slate design with seamless edge features a single pane of tempered glass in a minimised bezel to keep you focused on the picture. Enjoy truly immersive big-screen viewing without distraction. Actual look may differ depending on TV size. The design also comes with a 3-way multi-position stand gives you the choice of a standard setting that focuses you more on the picture, narrow setting for smaller shelves and soundbar setting for ideal positioning of your sound system.

With BRAVIA, enjoy Sony's advance engineering for sustainability in every scene

Sony is committed to sustainability from the development process all the way through to the viewing experience. This year select models use Sony-developed SORPLAS™, a 99 per cent recycled plastic material that has reduced the amount of virgin plastic used by up to 60 per cent. TV packaging size has also been reduced by approximately 15 per cent and features a significant reduction in ink (approx. 90 per cent) and plastic (approx. 35 per cent). 8 Additionally, BRAVIA CAM can recognize when viewers are no longer in front of the TV and dim the display to conserve energy.

Price and Availability:



This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

