Sony India brightens your Diwali with exciting festive offers

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Diwali is one the biggest festival in India and Sony India intends to make it even bigger and brighter by offering blockbuster deals to its customers. Sony India has some of the best and technologically advanced products across its portfolio of televisions, home theatres and soundbars, cameras, lenses and personal audio products. Hence, Sony has launched compelling festive offers and easy-on-pocket finance schemes to make this Diwali a prosperous one. Get more details of festive offers here.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director at Sony India, said, "Sony India is already witnessing the festive season high with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi sales performing beyond our expectations. There has been a remarkable response from customers for the adoption of large-screen premium televisions, especially 139 cm (55) and above and Sony has been continuously dominating this segment. To create a cinema at-home experience, there has been an impetus in the demand for soundbars right from entry, mid to high-end models. Truly Wireless and Noise cancellation segment are driving the major chunk of sales in the personal audio category. The rapidly growing demand for content creation has further infused the growth of mirrorless and professional cameras as well as lenses. We are confident that this favourable growth momentum will be sustained throughout the festive season with our technologically advanced products, exciting festive offers and easy-on-pocket finance schemes."

New range of BRAVIA televisions with Google TV, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and BRAVIA Core

The latest lineup of BRAVIA televisions is loaded with the latest technologies such as Google TV user interface, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K 120fps and BRAVIA CORE for an exceptional viewing experience.

Enjoy a world-class entertainment experience with an amazing 30 per cent discount along with cashback upto Rs 25,000/-, one free EMI, EMIs starting Rs 1024/- and 3 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions

Sony India has announced an amazing discount of up to 30 per cent on MRP along with cashback of up to Rs 25,000/-. Keeping the ease of buying in mind, Sony is offering one free EMI and with an EMI scheme starting from Rs 1,024/- enabling customers to upgrade their experience to the new range of BRAVIA televisions with XR Cognitive Processor, Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and BRAVIA CORE. As a part of the festive offering, 3 years comprehensive warranty is also available on various BRAVIA televisions.

'Create Your Own Cinema at Home' with attractive soundbar combo offers with discount of up to Rs 54,990/- on premium soundbars HT-A7000 and HT-A9

With the never before festive offers, customers can now elevate their entertainment experience to the next level by creating a cinema-like setup in the comfort of their homes by availing a massive discount of up to Rs 54,990/- off on the purchase of premium soundbars such as HT-A7000 and HT-A9 with rear speakers and BRAVIA 108cm (43) and above televisions. Additionally, customers can save up to Rs 10,000 and up to Rs 8,000 on the purchase of HT-S40R and HT-S20R respectively.

Get premium noise cancellation Headphones worth Rs. 14,990/- and a Pro-Style camera backpack worth Rs 9,990/- on the purchase of select full frame cameras. Enjoy a special discount of up to Rs 41,000/- on select lenses

Sony is offering premium noise cancellation Headphones worth Rs. 14,990/- free on purchase of select full-frame cameras such as Alpha7SIII, and Alpha7C. Alpha7SIII camera Alpha Community.



Enjoy working and learning from home with a wide range of personal audio products in various form factor at a special discounted price

The wide range of headphones and earbuds such as WH-1000XM5, WF-L900, WF-C500, WF-XB700 and WH-XB910N are perfect companions for work and learn from home and can be purchased on easy EMI schemes. Customers can pre-book the recently launched audio product such as industry noise cancellation headphones WH-1000XM5 at the best buy price of Rs. 26,990/- and purchase WF-L900 at a special price of Rs 12,990/- and WF-C500 at Rs 3,499/-. Other popular headphones models such as WH-1000XM4, WF-XB700 and WH-XB910N are also available at a discounted rate of Rs 19,990/-, Rs 5,990/ and Rs 12,990/- respectively. Customers can also buy the affordable range of wireless headphones starting from Rs 1,399/-.

Enjoy an exciting discount of up to 30 per cent on range of Bluetooth speakers and save up to Rs. 13,000/- on the purchase of an SRS XG500 portable wireless speaker

Customers can now purchase select wireless Bluetooth speakers at a special discounted price. SRS-XG300 is available for Rs 27,990/-, SRS-XE300 for Rs 17,990/-, SRS-XE200 for Rs 12,990/- and SRS-XB13 for Rs 3,299/. Music lovers can avail a benefit of up to Rs 13,000/- on the MRP on the purchase of an SRS-XG500 X-series speaker which is water and dust resistant and allows you to carry your music wherever you go.

Avail easy finance offers

Enjoy easy EMI of 8/0, 12/4 and 16/4 and convenient finance schemes with no processing fees with select banking partners. These special offers are valid till the end of October 2022 or until stocks last.

Robust retail network and service support

Sony India has a robust distribution network of over 8,000 dealers. It also has a strong pan India service presence through 270+ service centres, manned with well-trained service technicians and professional customer care staff. Contact centre services are available on all days 9 am to 9 pm. Registration of installation request for newly purchased products can be done 24x7 at the contact centre.

