Sony India raises the Bar for Best-in-Class Surround Sound with HT-A9 Home Theater System and Flagship HT-A7000 Soundbar

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India launched its premium Range of Home Theater System HT-A9 and HT-A7000 soundbar which offer a new and revolutionary multi-dimensional sound experience.

Powered with the innovative surround sound technology 360 SSM technology that creates an incredibly immersive soundscape for any movie, music, or gaming experience you can feel as if your living room is a part of the action.

Experience Sony's widest ever sound field with its unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Technology

With Sony's revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound and Sound Field Optimization, now feel sound coming from all directions. The HT-A9 and HT-A7000 home theatre systems are well regarded by sound professionals from the Hollywood Studios for its ability to recreate the theatrical experience and bring movies to life using the power of 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.

Versatile Layout: There's no need to rearrange furniture or precisely position the speakers - with Sound Field Optimization, the A9 uses dual microphones in each speaker to ingeniously measure their relative height and position, allowing the system to generate twelve phantom speakers that completely encircle the room in immersive spatial sound.

To activate Sound Field Optimization all you need are few click on the remote and in just a few seconds its auto-calibrated. The four speakers connect wirelessly so there are no cables running across the living room.

Innovative Speaker Design: The HT-A9 features Sony's latest Omnidirectional Block Design. The cylindrical shape represents a single solid block providing 360 spatial sound. It fits perfectly against the wall with a flat rear surface and its light pearl grey colour is designed to seamlessly blend with the interiors.

Make your entertainment much more thrilling and immersive with the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology

Featured with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the HT-A9 and HT-A7000 creates a virtual sound field so the listeners can fully enjoy the audio with a much more thrilling and realistic experience.

Modernize your home with the 7.1.4ch HT-A9 with Omni Directional block design and HT-A7000 the 7.1.2ch soundbar with premium and elegant design

The new HT-A9 uses the Omni Directional block design concept for its wireless speakers which come in an elegant vertical design to deliver 7.1.4ch surround sound effect. The HT-A7000 is a truly mesmerizing 7.1.2ch soundbar that packs a punch in a premium and elegant design. These Products are successful in raising the bar with their immersive sound quality and extraordinary sound experience.

Bring visuals to life with the powerful sound output of 804W with HT-A9 and 900W with HT-A7000

With the sound output of 804W with HT-A9 and 900W with HT-A7000 the user can experience amplified visuals by bringing the visuals to life and giving the movie lovers a vivid exposure of the soundbars.

Enjoy cinematic movie and music capabilities the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution and 360 Reality Audio

The high-resolution music can be enjoyed through compatible music streaming services and the 360 Reality Audio will virtually take you right in front of your favorite artist by creating an accurate sound field. The HT-A9 and HT-A7000 also feature DSEE Extreme, which upscales compressed digital music in real-time. The user can easily access popular music services like Spotify and stream their favorite albums and playlists with Bluetooth, using Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect. Whether it's used to watch movies or play games, all the original picture quality is preserved when playing content through both HT-A9 and HT-A7000.

Ultimate immersive audio-visual experience with Up-firing, X-Balanced speaker units and compatible with 8K/4K HDR for best-in-class entertainment experience

The HT-A9 features four up-firing speakers and the HT-A7000 has two up-firing speakers for overhead sound, the insides of the speakers feature two rectangular X-Balanced Speaker Units to maximize the diaphragm area for richer bass and sound pressure. Both the soundbars support all the formats such as 8K HDR, 4K 120fps and Dolby Vision to give you the best-in-class entertainment experience.

Best with Sony TV - BRAVIA Acoustic Centre Sync

When paired with the BRAVIA™ televisions, the HT-A9 and HT-A7000 offer the ultimate immersive audio-visual experience with Sony's best picture and sound quality. With Bravia Acoustic Centre Sync, once connected sony Bravia TV become a part of home theatre acoustic for enhanced sound and vocals.

Easily connect with Bluetooth and WI-FI and stream your favorite albums and playlists

With the HT-A9 and HT-A7000, now enjoy a seamless musical experience as well with the Bluetooth and WI-FI connectivity, stream your favorite tracks from a smartphone or tablet.



Voice activation feature for a hassle-free experience with Alexa and Google Assistant

The HT-A9 and HT-A7000 soundbars features voice activation and works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa which gives the user a hassle-free experience while watching their favorite movies and listening to their favorite music tracks.

To Perfectly optimize the sound, choose from two wireless subwoofer options for both HT-A9 & HT-A7000. Additionally, for a more immersive and cinematic experience with HT-A7000 they have choice of optional rear speaker SA-RS3

The HT-A9 and HT-A7000 both come with an option to choose the type of wireless subwoofer you would wan't to pair it with. For richer bass, add the SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer with 300W of deep bass from a 180mm driver with passive radiator. Or, opt for the SA-SW3 wireless subwoofer with 200W of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver. For even more cinematic thrills, add the SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers with 100W of wider surround sound and wall mount capability.

Premium looking, sophisticated design and easy to setup, these products go with any living room environment aesthetics

The HT-A9 and HT-A7000 home theater systems are ready to go straight out of the box. Simply plug them in, connect them to the TV using HDMI and power on. The HT-A9 surround sound system consists of four speakers that are connected wirelessly with the control box, so there's no cables across the living space and for HT-A7000 also simply connect your TV using HDMI eARC connection of soundbar and plug it wireless subwoofer.

Price and Availability

The new HT-A9 and HT-A7000 home theatre systems is available across all Sony Center, e-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India.



Dolby Atmos is an innovative audio technology, with sound that actually moves around you in an immersive soundscape. While sound recorded in stereo is limited to left and right channels, sound mixed in Dolby Atmos is freed from channels. This immersive experience envelops you in sound and puts you at the center of the story, thereby connecting you more deeply to the shows and movies you love.

