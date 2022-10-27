Sony Pictures Networks India rebrands Channel Portfolio to align with Sony's Global Ethos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has rebranded all its network channels to be more aligned with Sony's global ethos.

According to N.P Singh, MD & CEO, SPNI, "The power of the Sony brand and its values have driven our work ethics so far, and today, it reflects in our channel-brand architecture as well. The work that we started three years ago has now reached fruition. We are creating a powerful unified entertainment conglomerate with a broader appeal by refocusing our existing channel portfolio in its latest look and feel."

Sony's networks exist at the intersection of technology and entertainment - and the logos reflect this: the new branding colours are energetic, inspiring and remind us of a brilliant light spectrum. The curve in the logo comes from the swing of the Sony-S, with the dominant background being synonymous with the Sony brand. With this uniform shape and the associative play of colours, Sony has created a visual thread that connects the diverse family of Sony's networks and reflects the 360-degree entertainment experience.

Link: https://www.sonypicturesnetworks.com/logos

Sony Pictures Networks India is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.



The Company has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; Sony MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; Sony MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; Sony MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; Sony WAH, the Hindi movies channel for rural markets; Sony SAB and Sony SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; Sony PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from its content library; Sony PIX and Sony PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; Sony Sports Network - Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD; Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD; Sony Sports Ten 5; Sony Sports Ten 5 HD; Sony Marathi, the Marathi general entertainment channel; Sony LIV - the digital entertainment VOD platform and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. The Company reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

The Company is recognised as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. It is a recipient of several awards, including India's Best Companies to Work For 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, 'Aon Best Employers India' awards in recognition of the company's unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India's Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners and listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India.

The Company is in its 28th year of operations in India. Besides having overseas subsidiaries, it has a subsidiary MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.

For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

